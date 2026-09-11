Rwanda: Kagame Urges Greater African Participation in Space Economy

President Paul Kagame has spoken about the rapid evolution of the space economy driven by lower costs and new technologies, and how Africa intends to be a full participant.

He made the remarks on Thursday, September 10 in Paris, France during the International Space Summit, an event co-hosted by France and Germany to advance dialogue and cooperation on the future of space, including the space economy, scientific exploration, and the sustainable use of space.

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The summit brought together heads of state, representatives of international and regional organisations, scientists, military officials, astronauts, and decision-makers from the private sector, civil society, local communities, and development banks.

"The space economy is evolving rapidly, driven by lower costs, new technologies, and greater private-sector engagement. Africa intends to be a full participant in this growth, not only as a user of space capabilities, but also as a contributor to science, research, and global

decision-making," Kagame told the participants.

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"For a continent with a young and increasingly connected population, this sector offers enormous potential. With the right support, our talent pool can develop the relevant expertise, and build businesses, and create real value for Africa," he added.

Rwanda's endeavours in space

Rwanda is putting efforts into laying the foundation for a domestic space industry, positioning the country to tap into the economic potential of the sector.

In 2020, the government established the Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) to coordinate all space activities in the country. Its mission is to develop Rwanda's space sector and contribute to socio-economic development through the use of space-based technologies and applications.

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Key priorities include increasing private-sector participation in the space industry and strengthening education and skills development to accelerate the adoption of space technologies.

Rwanda has already invested in data infrastructure and a ground station-as-a-service that supports international partners, as well as facilities for monitoring greenhouse gases.

The RSA is also promoting STEM education and working with the University of Rwanda to develop an aerospace engineering program that will train the next generation of professionals to drive the country's space ambitions.