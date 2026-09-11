Kenya: Ignore Fake 'Citizen Digital' Graphic Claiming Former Kenyan Minister Najib Balala Died of Prostate Cancer

IN SHORT: A graphic claiming Kenya's former tourism minister Najib Balala has died of prostate cancer is fake. Balala dismissed the graphic, assuring the public that he was alive and well.

Several posts on Facebook and TikTok show what appears to be a Citizen Digital "breaking news" graphic featuring a photo of Kenya's former tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala.

The graphic is dated 5 September 2026 and carries the headline: "Breaking News: Former tourism CS Najib Balala reportedly dies after battle with prostate cancer."

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Some TikTok videos use the same graphic with sombre music and present it as a report on Balala's death.

The posts have collectively attracted more than 148,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

The context

Balala is a prominent Kenyan politician and former government minister who led the tourism ministry from 2008 to 2012 and again from 2015 to 2022. In May 2026, he was appointed executive vice-president for advocacy, government affairs and research at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), based in Madrid, Spain.

Prostate cancer is a cancer that develops in the prostate gland and is a significant health concern in Kenya. The Global Cancer Observatory, an international cancer research agency, estimates that it is among the three most commonly diagnosed cancers in Kenya, with 3,601 new cases estimated in 2024. Among Kenyan men, it was the most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to the estimates.

But is it true that Balala has died after battling the disease? We checked.

Balala alive and well

Citizen Digital has no report of Balala's alleged death on its website or social media platforms, a sign that the graphic might have been fabricated and did not originate from the media outlet.

While the graphic claims that Balala has "reportedly" died, users who posted it do not provide sources.

If the claim were true, other media houses and the WTTC would have reported it. But we found no credible news articles or WTTC announcements to support it.

Instead, Balala addressed the claim on the same day it began circulating. In a post on X and Facebook, he said: "I am well and in good spirits. I am aware of the misleading information that has been circulating, but I want to assure everyone that it is unfounded."

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While Balala did not mention a prostate cancer diagnosis or treatment, he did dismiss the reports about ill health as unfounded.

The graphic is fabricated, and its claims are false.