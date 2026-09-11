Kenya: No, Kenyan Polling Firm Tifa Did Not Publish Ranking of Homa Bay Woman Representative Candidates

IN SHORT: A graphic allegedly showing a Tifa poll ranking candidates for the Homa Bay county woman representative seat is fake. The poll does not appear on the research company's official website or social media accounts, nor on the Kenyans.co.ke platforms.

A graphic circulating online in Kenya appears to show the results of a poll supposedly conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) and presented by the news outlet Kenyans.co.ke.

Tifa is a Kenyan research firm that conducts and publishes opinion polls on politics, governance and consumer behaviour.

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The graphic is dated 31 August 2026 and titled: "Homabay 2027 preferred county women rep - Tifa poll."

According to the graphic, Joyce Atieno Bensuda, the woman representative for Homa Bay county in western Kenya, leads with 25%. She is followed by Lavender Ojalla with 20%, Molline Ngala with 17%, Rachel Ogutu with 14%, Florence Ouma with 10% and Easther Ogweno with 8%. The graphic also shows that 6% of respondents are undecided.

In the run-up to Kenya's August 2027 elections, such ratings can shape perceptions of candidate popularity and influence political debate.

The graphic was also published here and here.

But is the poll legitimate? We checked.

Fake graphic

The graphic bears the Kenyans.co.ke logo, but searches of the outlet's verified Facebook and X accounts, where it frequently posts its content, show no sign of such a poll.

The graphic also claims that Tifa conducted the poll. But it does not appear on the research firm's official website or verified Facebook and X accounts, a major red flag.

At the time of writing, the latest report listed on Tifa's website was published on 20 August 2026. It examined Kenya's ride-hailing sector, particularly public views on the government's proposed minimum fare policy.

The circulating graphic is fake and should be ignored.