Kenya: Photo Showing Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen in a Balaclava and Holding Rifle Is Doctored

IN SHORT: An image circulating on Facebook appears to show Kenya's cabinet secretary for interior in a balaclava and holding an assault rifle in connection with by-election violence. But the image has been altered. The original photo shows him without the weapon or balaclava.

Several Facebook users have posted an image that they claim shows Kenya's cabinet secretary for interior and national administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, wearing a balaclava and holding an assault rifle while speaking at an event.

The image is captioned: "The hooded Militia gang leader He is the CS interior, alituma watu yake Olkalao kua watu na ku RAPE wamama! He is SHAME in a Society."

This roughly translates as: "The hooded militia gang leader is the Interior CS. He sent his people to Ol Kalou to kill people and rape women! He is a shame to society."

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The image appears to have circulated in response to violence during a parliamentary by-election in Ol Kalou, a constituency in Nyandarua county in central Kenya, on 16 July 2026.

The seat became vacant after its MP David Njuguna Kiaraho died on 29 March.

The by-election was disrupted by violence, sparking concerns about the safety of voters, journalists and others involved in the election.

Opposition figures accused security officers and groups allegedly linked to the government of involvement in the violence. Police said investigations were needed to identify and track the activities of unidentified groups reported in the area.

The circulating image is significant because it appears to reinforce allegations linking Murkomen, who oversees Kenya's internal security apparatus, to the violence.

Murkomen recently directed security agencies to take preventive action against politically affiliated thugs before they cause violence or disrupt public order.

The photo has also been shared here, here, here and here. Does it show Murkomen carrying a rifle? We checked.

Doctored image

A Google reverse image search led us to the original photo, which Murkomen set as his X profile picture on 20 July 2026.

It shows Murkomen in the same clothes, wearing the same watch and standing in the same position as in the image circulating on Facebook. But in the original, he is not wearing a balaclava or holding a rifle.

Comparing the images shows that the balaclava and rifle were added to the original photograph. The altered image suggests that generative artificial intelligence or another image-manipulation technique was used. However, we could not independently identify the specific tool used.

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The image circulating on Facebook has been doctored.