South Africa: Bad At Maths? This Teacher's Got a Plan for You

Vhukhudo Mulaudzi helped a learner who wanted to quit Pure Mathematics pass with a Level 5 for the first time.

Mulaudzi now offers Saturday Maths tutoring in Protea Glen, Soweto, Lenasia, Dobsonville and Johannesburg South for only R200 a month.

At just 27, Vhukhudo Mulaudzi is making a lasting impact as a Pure Mathematics teacher, inspiring learners to look beyond the fear often associated with the subject.

Mulaudzi's passion for Mathematics began with a desire to understand not only how to find answers, but why they work. A teacher once taught her how to think beyond formulas, inspiring her to create the same moments of understanding for her own learners.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, and later completed a Postgraduate Certificate in Education at STADIO Higher Education. She is currently registered for an Honours degree at the University of South Africa, UNISA.

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Mulaudzi started teaching at the age of 26 and has since focused on making Pure Mathematics more accessible by breaking down difficult concepts, using real-life examples and encouraging learners to learn from their mistakes. She believes Mathematics is about understanding, not speed.

Her commitment extends beyond the classroom, with after-school and weekend lessons that focus not only on improving marks, but also on building confidence, discipline and resilience.

One of her most memorable experiences involved a learner who was convinced she would fail Pure Mathematics and wanted to switch to Mathematical Literacy. After working with Mulaudzi consistently, the learner achieved her first Level 5 and became emotional because she finally believed she could succeed.

Mulaudzi left that school for a better opportunity elsewhere, but her influence has continued beyond it. One learner was devastated when she left and later joined her tutoring classes because of her teaching style.

Another learner says Mathematics has not been the same since Mulaudzi left, and continues to attend her extra lessons. The learners describe her as the best teacher and say they wish she would return to their school.

Her impact is also being recognised by parents. One parent says Mulaudzi's teaching style is relatable to learners and helped her daughter gain confidence in Mathematics, and her daughter went on to achieve marks of 100%.

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These experiences reflect Mulaudzi's belief that teaching is about more than academic results. It is about helping learners recognise their own potential.

Her vision also aligns with broader calls to strengthen Mathematics education in South Africa. Forum for South Africa, known as Forum4SA, is calling for greater investment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as well as reading and literacy, from primary school.

The organisation says early investment can help identify learning gaps and build learners' confidence. It is also calling for greater investment in teacher development, school infrastructure, digital access and relevant curricula.

Forum4SA's Tebogo Mashilompane says the organisation will launch a Mathematics programme as part of its commitment to improving education.

For Mulaudzi, improving Mathematics education also means challenging the belief that Pure Mathematics is only for a select few, particularly young girls from under-resourced communities. She wants learners to see a young woman confidently teaching Pure Mathematics and think, "If she can, I can."

Looking ahead, Mulaudzi hopes to pursue further studies, lead Mathematics intervention programmes and create accessible resources and extra classes for learners across South Africa.

Ultimately, she hopes her legacy will be about more than producing better Mathematics marks. She wants to help learners believe in their own ability to succeed.

She now runs Saturday Mathematics tutoring for grades 9 to 11 in Protea Glen, Soweto, Lenasia, Dobsonville and Johannesburg South, at R200 a month. Parents can reach her on 079 350 1897.