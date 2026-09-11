Rwanda: Bukavu - 24 Killed, Dozens Injured After Fire Guts Schools, Homes

At least 24 people died after a fire destroyed several homes and spread to two schools in Bukavu city in eastern DR Congo on Thursday, the AFC/M23 rebel administration said.

The victims were 19 girls and five boys, while 29 others are receiving treatment at local medical facilities. Twenty-one of those being treated are in intensive care.

Seventeen were admitted to Kadutu General Hospital and the other four at Bukavu Provincial General Hospital.

"The AFC-M23 expresses its full solidarity with the people of Bukavu and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families," said Lawrence Kanyuka, AFC/M23 spokesperson.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning in Tshimpunda neighbourhood, Kadutu Commune, and spread to Mosala Primary School in Kadutu and Nongo Primary School in Bagira Commune.

Kanyuka said emergency teams were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

Kanyuka said investigations were underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

The AFC/M23 said it had mobilised assistance for those affected by the tragedy.

"We call upon the population to remain calm, united, and vigilant, while urging them not to give in to rumours or disinformation pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations," Kanyuka said.

The rebel movement has controlled Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, since February 2025.