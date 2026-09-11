Malawi: Tanzania, Malawi Push for Bigger Investment Ties

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Malawi have been urged to move beyond growing trade volumes and turn their expanding commercial ties into joint investments, manufacturing and value-added production that can create jobs and open access to wider African markets.

The call was made on Tuesday by the Tanzania's Ambassador to Malawi, Agnes Kayola at the closing of the 3rd Tanzania-Malawi Business and Investment Forum, where she urged governments and the private sector in both countries to translate existing trade opportunities into long-term business partnerships.

The forum comes as trade between Tanzania and Malawi continues to expand.

Data presented at the event showed that Tanzania's exports to Malawi increased from 64.05 million US dollars in 2021 to 89.47 million US dollars in 2025, while the trade balance increased from 41.58 million US dollars to 74.30 million US dollars over the same period.

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Amb Kayola said the growth demonstrates the potential for deeper economic cooperation, but stressed that the next step should be to increase investment and production across both markets.

"Tanzania is ready to serve as a strategic partner by providing access to its ports, energy infrastructure and transport corridors, including the Kasumulu and Songwe corridors, to support trade and investment between the two countries," she said.

She added: "Trade growth should be a catalyst for deeper economic cooperation, investment and value addition," she said, calling for stronger cross-border value chains linking businesses in both countries."

The ambassador identified agriculture, manufacturing, mining, energy, tourism, information and communication technology and logistics as sectors with potential for joint ventures and regional value chains.

Rather than relying mainly on trade in finished goods, she encouraged businesses to invest in processing and manufacturing so that more value can be created within the two economies.

The two countries are also strengthening measures to make cross-border trade easier, particularly for small traders, women and young entrepreneurs, through the implementation of the Simplified Trade Regime (STR).

The forum, organised under the theme "From Africa's Gateway to the Heart of Opportunities: Connecting Trade, Catalysing Investment and Driving Growth," brought together government institutions, businesses and investment stakeholders.

Amb Kayola said the real measure of the forum's success would not be the number of agreements signed, but the businesses established, jobs created and partnerships that enable Tanzanian and Malawian products to reach larger markets across SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).