Nigeria: BRICS Summit - Nigeria Moves to Deepen Ties With Partners

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to consolidate bilateral relations with key international partners at the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, holding from Sept. 12 and 13.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nkwocha explained that the engagement would provide Nigeria with another platform to strengthen partnerships in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, solid minerals, technology, and innovation.

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This, according to him, will enable the country to promote greater cooperation among countries of the Global South.

He said that Vice President Kashim Shettima would be in New Delhi to represent President Bola Tinubu at the summit scheduled to take place in Bharat Mandapam, India.

Nkwocha said while in New Delhi, Shettima would join leaders of BRICS member and partner nations at plenary and high-level sessions examining global economic growth, multilateral cooperation, and shared development priorities.

Similarly, the presidential aide said that Shettima would also hold bilateral engagements with leaders and senior officials of participating countries.

According to him, the discussions are expected to focus on opportunities for deeper economic and diplomatic cooperation with Nigeria.

"Nigeria, a BRICS partner country since January 2025, is opening another channel for the country to deepen South-South cooperation and engage some of the world's largest emerging economies on trade, investment, development finance and reform of global governance institutions.

"The country's participation is consistent with President Tinubu's drive to strengthen the country's international economic partnerships, attract investment and expand markets for Nigerian products, particularly in agriculture, energy, minerals and other non-oil sectors," he said.

Nkwocha said that VP Hettima would return to Nigeria shortly after participating at the event. (NAN)