Rwanda: NESA Announces Results of A-Level National Exams

Results of the 2025/2026 Advanced Level national examinations will be announced on Friday, September 11 at 2pm, the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has announced.

A total of 108,722 candidates sat the A-Level examinations during the 2025/26 national examination cycle, according to NESA.

ALSO READ: Over 258,000 candidates to sit O-Level, A-Level national exams

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The examinations were administered alongside O-Level examinations, which were sat by 149,533 candidates, bringing the total number of candidates for the secondary school national examinations to 258,255.

The results announcement will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) and NESA.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Over 70,000 students begin national practical exams

The A-Level examinations covered General Education (GE), Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), Teacher Training Colleges (TTC), Accounting, and the Associate Nursing Programme.

Meanwhile, results for 7,188 learners who retook the 2025/26 Primary Leaving Examinations will also be available on Friday through the School Data Management System (SDMS).

ALSO READ: Over 7,000 learners get second chance as national exam retakes begin

The learners retook the national examinations from September 2 to 4 after investigations found examination malpractice in 254 examination rooms across the country.

The Ministry of Education ordered the second sittting after the investigations confirmed widespread cheating in the affected examination rooms.