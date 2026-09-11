Liberia: Erradi Watches Tweh Shine As Al-Raed Romps to 3-0 Victory

MONROVIA — Liberia coach Mohammed Adil Erradi watched from the stands as Lone Star midfielder Solomon Tweh delivered an impressive performance in Al-Raed's 3-0 victory over Al-Jeel in the Saudi First Division League, also known as the Yelo League for sponsorship reasons.

With Liberia preparing for its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Rwanda, Erradi traveled to Saudi Arabia to assess Tweh, who missed Liberia's back-to-back international friendlies against Sierra Leone in June.

The visit also gave the Lone Star coach an opportunity to assess his captain Oscar Murphy Dorley ahead of Liberia's first competitive matches under his leadership.

Tweh, who joined Al-Raed about a year ago when the club was competing in the Saudi Pro League, helped his side bounce back from consecutive league defeats with a convincing home victory over Al-Jeel.

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The match was Tweh's fifth appearance of the season. The Liberian midfielder earned an impressive 8.6 rating after completing 95% of his passes, creating one big chance and successfully completing all four of his dribbles.

He also won 11 of 12 duels, including all 10 ground duels, while making four tackles and two interceptions.

In the Saudi Pro League, Lone Star captain Oscar Dorley played the full 90 minutes as Al-Taawoun suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Al-Hazem.

The result leaves Al-Taawoun still searching for its first league victory after six matches. It was Dorley's fourth consecutive start and fifth appearance since his €2 million move from Slavia Prague last month.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Liberia forward Kpah Sherman, who was recalled to the national team by Erradi, scored his first goal for Melaka United.

Sherman opened the scoring in the 34th minute against Penang, but Melaka suffered a 2-1 defeat and exited the Malaysia FA Cup 3-1 on aggregate. Sherman has recorded one goal and one assist in his first four appearances for the club.

Liberia will open its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign away to Rwanda on Sept. 25 before hosting Mali on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The matches are part of Group K, which also includes Cape Verde.

Erradi, who signed a three-year contract with Liberia three months ago, was appointed with the primary objective of guiding the Lone Star back to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2002.

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With Liberia's first competitive match under Erradi fast approaching, concerns remain over the delayed start of training for the locally based players. Erradi's decision to travel abroad to monitor Liberia's foreign-based players, however, suggests the squad could rely heavily on players based outside the country for the opening qualifiers.