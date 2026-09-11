Kenya: Kuccps Seeks Sh990m to Acquire Office Premises

Nairobi — The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) is seeking Sh990.3 million in the FY2026/27 supplementary budget to facilitate the acquisition of office premises in Nairobi.

The placement service said the project is expected to cost approximately Sh990 million, with the funds to be sourced internally.

KUCCPS said it has written to Parliament seeking the inclusion of the project in the supplementary estimates for the 2026/27 financial year to pave the way for the tendering process.

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"Hon. Chair and Members, no budget was allocated for capital projects; hence there was no ongoing capital project at the end of the financial year. However, a feasibility study for acquisition of office premises was prepared and approved by the National Treasury," the service said.

"Although the budget had been included in the GIMIS and PIMIS, the project budget was not factored into the printed estimates for the FY2026/27," it added.

KUCCPS made the disclosure during its submission to the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Education on the implementation of its FY2025/26 budget.

During the financial year, the service had an approved budget of Sh796.5 million, of which it absorbed 89 percent, equivalent to Sh710 million, under recurrent expenditure.

KUCCPS said it had no pending recurrent or development bills during the period, attributing this to adequate cash flow to meet its obligations.

"The placement service ensures that all invoices are paid within 30 days of inspection and acceptance of goods or services delivered," it said.