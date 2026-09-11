Liberia: Govt Payment Delays Can Trigger Bank Loan Crisis

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has warned that delays by the Government of Liberia in paying contractors, suppliers and other vendors can trigger a wider banking-sector crisis by turning government arrears into non-performing loans.

Ngafuan said the government must recognize its own role in Liberia's persistent non-performing loans (NPLs) problem, arguing that businesses unable to receive payments from the state may eventually default on loans they have taken from commercial banks.

"The government itself must look into the mirror. The government must lead by example," Ngafuan declared at a national conference on the resolution of non-performing loans.

According to the Minister, the problem begins when government fails to settle legitimate obligations to businesses on time.

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He explained that contractors and suppliers often rely on bank credit to finance their operations, purchase goods, pay workers and meet other obligations while waiting for government payments.

"Their contractor may have borrowed from a bank. That supplier may have taken credit to purchase goods. That business may have salaries to pay, taxes to meet, and loans to service," he said.

"So when the government does not pay the vendor, the vendor may not be able to pay the bank. And what begins as a government arrear can eventually end up as a non-performing loan on the balance sheet of a commercial bank. The chain is clear."

The warning comes as Liberia's financial sector continues to confront the challenge of distressed loans, with policymakers, regulators, commercial banks, members of the judiciary, development partners and private-sector representatives seeking solutions to the NPL problem.

Ngafuan said the crisis cannot be resolved by focusing only on banks and borrowers because the strength of the banking sector is directly connected to the performance of the wider economy.

"Most simply, a failing economy will eventually produce failing loans," he said.

He argued that economic growth, stable prices, timely government payments, improved infrastructure and increased investor confidence are critical to maintaining healthy businesses and loan portfolios.

"When economic growth is strong, businesses prosper," Ngafuan said. "When inflation is contained, purchasing power is protected. When the government pays its bills on time, businesses maintain their cash flows."

The Minister acknowledged that government has historically contributed to economic pressures affecting businesses and financial institutions.

"Over the years, the government itself has sometimes been one of the biggest defaulters in our economic environment," he said.

Ngafuan, however, said the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is seeking to restore government credibility, particularly with banks, businesses, vendors and development partners.

"Our message is simple. When this government contracts with you, the government must pay you," he said.

He acknowledged that the administration inherited significant legacy obligations but stressed that efforts to settle old debts must not create new arrears.

"We inherited significant legacy obligations, and we are not pretending that those obligations do not exist," he said. "But even as we address yesterday's debts, we must not manufacture tomorrow's arrears."

Ngafuan disclosed that the current fiscal year's budget provides nearly US$235 million for debt service, including more than US$90 million for debt service to commercial banks, which he said the government is paying.

He said government must demonstrate the same repayment culture it expects from citizens and businesses borrowing from commercial banks.

"We cannot call upon citizens and businesses to honor their obligations to banks while the government fails to honor its obligations to those banks," Ngafuan said.

He warned that government payment delays can have a multiplier effect across the economy. When contractors receive payments on time, they can pay workers, suppliers, taxes and their banks, helping money circulate through the economy and reducing pressure on businesses' balance sheets.

Ngafuan also linked government repayment behavior to Liberia's international credibility, stressing that the country must honor its financial commitments if it wants to maintain investor confidence and access to financing.

"When Liberia borrows, Liberia must repay. When Liberia signs an agreement, Liberia must honor it. When the government contracts for goods and services, the government must pay. Credibility is an economic asset," he said.

He warned that losing that credibility could make borrowing more expensive, discourage investment and make relationships with development partners more difficult.

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Beyond government payments, Ngafuan said Liberia needs a stronger private sector capable of investing, innovating and creating jobs.

"The government can build roads, schools, hospitals, and other public infrastructure, but the government cannot and should not be the employer of every Liberian," he said. "Sustainable prosperity requires businesses that invest, innovate, and create jobs."

He pledged the Ministry's cooperation with the Central Bank of Liberia, Legislature, Judiciary, development partners and private sector to implement reforms aimed at resolving distressed assets and strengthening the financial system.

"The challenge is significant, but the opportunity is even greater," Ngafuan said.

He urged stakeholders to unlock capital trapped in distressed assets and redirect it toward productive sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, businesses and other enterprises capable of transforming Liberia's economy.

"Let us make the government a more credible economic actor," Ngafuan said. "Let us unlock capital presently trapped in distressed assets, and let us redirect that capital towards farms, factories, businesses, homes, ideas, and enterprises that can transform Liberia."