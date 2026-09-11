Tanzania: Makalla Orders Arrest Over Killings

Arusha — ARUSHA Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has condemned the killing of two Maasai residents during a conflict between members of the Maasai and Daatoga communities in Kakesio and Eyasi wards, Ngorongoro District.

The RC denounced the killings on Tuesday during a public meeting with members of the two pastoralist communities in Kakesio Ward, aimed at resolving the conflict stemming from disputes over areas with water sources within the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

Mr Makalla ordered the Arusha Regional Police Force to search for, arrest and take legal action against all those involved in the killings.

He also stressed the importance of every citizen respecting the law and abandoning the tendency of taking the law into their own hands.

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In another development, CPA Makalla announced the formation of a team of experts comprising security and defence organs and representatives from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority to assess and identify the root causes of conflicts in the area.

According to him, the team will also identify residents from neighbouring regions who are alleged to have encroached on conservation areas.

For his part, Arusha Regional Police Commander Justine Masejo assured the Regional Commissioner that the Police Force would search for and arrest all those involved in the killings.

Ngorongoro Member of Parliament Yannick Ndoinyo stressed the importance of peace and stability between the two communities, urging residents to cooperate in finding lasting solutions to conflicts involving wells, water sources and grazing areas.