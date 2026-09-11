Tanzania: Rising Milk Production Spurs Call for Investment in Cooling, Processing

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA's growing milk production faces a major challenge from inadequate cooling, storage and transportation systems, with researchers warning that poor handling causes milk to lose quality and value before reaching consumers and processors.

A livestock specialist, economist and Project Coordinator at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Dr Eliamoni Lyatuu said that milk was highly perishable and needed immediate cooling after milking to preserve its quality.

He said the challenge will become more significant as farmers increased production because larger volumes required reliable storage facilities and temperature-controlled transportation.

"A farmer may start by producing a few litres for household consumption, but once production reaches 20 litres or more a day, the farmer needs a cooling system to prevent the milk from spoiling before it reaches the market," Dr Lyatuu told the Daily News yesterday.

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He said that although milk is normally in good condition immediately after being obtained from a cow, leaving it for a prolonged period without cooling allows bacteria to multiply and compromise its quality.

"Milk must be cooled immediately after milking. Regardless of how clean it is, leaving it for a long time without cooling can cause it to spoil," he said.

Dr Lyatuu said some farmers had reported having their milk rejected by markets because of quality concerns. Researchers were using specialised technologies to assess milk quality, including measuring protein levels and other indicators.

Dr Lyatuu said the challenge needed to be addressed across the entire dairy value chain, from production and collection to storage, transportation and processing.

"We advise that milk should go to processors because it can be properly stored and processed before reaching consumers," he said.

He added that the situation presented investment opportunities in milk collection, cooling, transportation and quality-testing infrastructure, particularly in areas with high milk production.

According to data from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, milk production increased by 5.2 per cent in 2025/26, reaching 4.218 billion litres by April 2026, up from 4.010 billion litres in 2024/25. Of the total output, indigenous cattle accounted for 2.826 billion litres, or 67 per cent, while improved dairy cattle contributed 1.392 billion litres, equivalent to 33 per cent.

However, only 101.48 million litres were processed by April 2026, up from 90.42 million litres in 2024/25. Milk collection centres increased from 269 to 275, while the volume collected rose by just 2.3 per cent to 97.81 million litres.

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Further, Dr Lyatuu also urged farmers to adopt better production practices and use genetic information to select cattle that can produce efficiently while adapting to local conditions.

He said the most commercially suitable cow was not necessarily the one producing the highest volume of milk, but one whose output remained economically viable relative to feed and other production costs.