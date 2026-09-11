Tunisia: Education Reform Process Has Begun...There Is No Room for Error (Saied)

Tunis — President Kais Saied on Thursday afternoon received Minister of the Interior Khaled Nouri, Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar, Minister of Education Noureddine Nouri, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mondher Belaid, and Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Riadh Chaoued.

The President of the Republic explained that the education reform process has begun and will take as much time as necessary, but there is no room for error, as any unsuccessful choice cannot be rectified for nearly two decades, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

He pointed out that, while awaiting this reform to establish a national education system accessible to all on an equal footing, it is imperative to prepare adequately for the academic year, which has already started in several higher education institutions and will begin in a few days in all other educational and university establishments.

Saied underscored the need to address a number of shortcomings and to exert further efforts at all levels, including teaching spaces and their surroundings, in addition to transport, health, and the security of pupils, whether in the vicinity of the institutions, on the way to them, or when leaving after classes end.

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On another note, the President of the Republic stressed the need to support pupils who face difficulties with travel, as many drop out of school due to long distances or fear of road hazards.

With school supplies provided free of charge, as well as meals, Tunisia is thriving and has the potential to flourish even further through a national, democratic education system that is free from discrimination and eradicates all forms of illiteracy and all forms of alienation.