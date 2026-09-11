Ghana: Nation's ICT Potential Must Be Unlocked With Right Financing - - Dbg CEO

The potential of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector must be harnessed with the right financing solutions to facilitate national development and create jobs for the youth, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), Professor Randolph Nsor-Ambala, has said.

He said many Ghanaians had developed innovative ICT solutions with the potential to transform the economy, stressing the need for the right financing and business support to enable them to scale up and position Ghana as an ICT hub in the region.

Prof. Nsor-Ambala made the remarks at the DBG ICT Sector Financing Roundtable in Accra, held on the theme: 'From Connectivity to Capital: Unlocking Finance for Ghana's ICT Sector.' Read More