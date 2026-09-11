Rwanda: Kigali Braces for Action-Packed CAF Football Weekend

Kigali is set for a memorable football weekend as the city hosts three high-profile CAF interclub fixtures over two days, turning Amahoro Stadium into the focal point of continental football action.

The matches will feature Rwanda Premier League champions APR FC, local giants Rayon Sports and Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal SC, with thousands of supporters expected to flock to the stadium for crucial encounters that could determine qualification for the next rounds of Africa's premier club competitions.

The football-packed weekend will not only provide a major boost for local fans but also further reinforce Rwanda's growing reputation as a preferred destination for international sporting events and CAF competitions.

Weekend Sport looks at the key storylines to watch in Kigali this weekend.

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APR face mission to overturn first-leg deficit

The action begins on Friday, September 11, when APR FC host DR Congo's Les Aigles du Congo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at Amahoro Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with APR facing the task of overturning a 1-0 first-leg defeat suffered in Lubumbashi.

The military side, which reclaimed the Rwanda Premier League title last season, will rely on home advantage and strong support from their fans as they seek a comeback and a place in the next round of Africa's most prestigious club competition.

APR's technical bench has expressed confidence in the team's ability to respond positively on home soil, where the club traditionally enjoys strong backing.

A victory would keep alive APR's ambition of reaching the lucrative group stage and making a deeper run in continental football.

For APR supporters, the match presents an opportunity to watch one of Rwanda's biggest clubs fight for continental survival in what promises to be a highly charged atmosphere.

Al Hilal continue Kigali adventure

On Saturday, September 12, Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC return to action when they host Burundi's Aigle Noir CS at Amahoro Stadium in the second leg of their CAF Champions League first preliminary-round tie.

The match will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Al Hilal head into the return leg with a comfortable 2-0 advantage after winning the first leg in Bujumbura, leaving the Sudanese side in a strong position to advance to the next phase.

Due to the ongoing challenges affecting football activities in Sudan, Al Hilal continue to use Kigali as their home base for CAF competitions.

The arrangement has given Rwandan football fans the opportunity to regularly watch one of Africa's most decorated and experienced clubs in action.

Widely regarded as one of East and Central Africa's football powerhouses, Al Hilal bring considerable continental pedigree and a loyal following, adding further prestige to the weekend's football programme.

For supporters, the fixture offers a rare opportunity to watch established African stars compete at the highest level of club football.

Rayon Sports seek to finish the job at home

Later on Saturday, attention will shift to Rayon Sports, who welcome Cameroon's Panthère Sportive du Ndé in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round.

The decisive encounter will also be played at Amahoro Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The tie remains finely poised after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on September 4.

The result gave Rayon Sports a valuable away goal and put the Rwandan side in a favourable position heading into the return fixture.

Backed by their passionate supporters, the Blues will be looking to capitalise on home advantage and secure qualification for the next round.

Rayon's return to continental football has generated significant excitement among their supporters, who are eager to see the club re-establish itself among Africa's competitive sides.

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With qualification at stake, another electric atmosphere is expected at Amahoro Stadium as fans hope to witness another memorable continental night in Kigali.

Football fever grips Kigali

The staging of three major CAF matches in less than 48 hours is expected to create a festival-like atmosphere across Kigali, with hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other local businesses also set to benefit from the influx of players, officials and supporters.

With APR battling to overturn a first-leg deficit, Al Hilal seeking to complete their qualification mission and Rayon Sports looking to capitalise on a positive result in Cameroon, each fixture carries significant continental implications.

For Kigali, it promises to be a weekend when club football takes centre stage, with Amahoro Stadium serving as the heartbeat of a packed CAF schedule.