Ghana: MTN Ghana Launches Digifest 2026 to Drive Digital Innovation

MTN Ghana has launched DigiFest 2026 in Accra to promote digital innovation, transformation and solutions aimed at creating value for customers and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

The launch also featured the opening of a technology fair, which will run for three days and showcase the latest innovations from MTN Ghana and its partners.

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Ibrahim Misto, said the festival was focused on bringing together digital innovations to explore how they could improve customers' experiences.

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He said the technology fair would provide an opportunity for MTN and its partners to showcase innovative solutions and explore ways of applying technology to address customers' needs.

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"MTN is bringing together these digital innovations to explore how we can add value and benefits to our customers throughout their digital experiences," Mr Misto said.

He said MTN Ghana was also focused on building partnerships and developing the capacity of people and businesses within the digital ecosystem.

According to him, the company wanted to work with stakeholders to develop greater capacity within the ecosystem and coordinate efforts to promote digital development.

Mr Misto said the initiative was also intended to create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs and other businesses.

He explained that DigiFest would feature a number of masterclasses and capacity-building initiatives to help participants improve their understanding and use of digital technologies.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Stephen Blewett, stressed the importance of using data to understand human behaviour and develop products and services that respond to individuals' needs.

He said businesses could use data to gain a better understanding of their customers and develop offerings that were more relevant and personalised.

Mr Blewett also highlighted the importance of using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly, noting that although the technology could provide significant benefits, it could also be misused.

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"At MTN, we take this not only as a business imperative but as something that is core to who we are," he said.

He further emphasised the need for Ghana to develop the skills and human capacity required to participate fully in the digital transformation.

"We need to develop our own skills and our own people and make sure that we are part of this transformation," Mr Blewett said.

DigiFest 2026 is expected to provide a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, technology players and other stakeholders to explore emerging digital solutions and opportunities.

The technology fair will complement the festival by providing a space for participants to interact with new technologies and innovations from MTN Ghana and its partners.