Zimbabwe: ZPC Trusts Chivayo With Gwanda Solar Project Again - Gives Him Two Year Ultimatum

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has given shadowy character Wicknell Chivayo's Intratek a revised deal for its US$172 million Gwanda Solar Project, eight years after it bungled work and failed to lay a single panel.

ZPC has given Chivayo a 24-month ultimatum with discussions between government and Intratek now focused on price.

The Gwanda Solar Project, then a grand idea to build a 300 hectare solar farm in the southern parts of Zimbabwe, has remained a stain on both government after Chivayo's momentous failure to court investors.

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ZPC, in 2018, decided to cancel the deal after it was not impressed by Intratek's progress. That decision was however successfully challenged in court by Chivayo.

"The project duration shall be 24 months, in line with the agreed Programme of Works, as set out in the EPC Contract and its accompanying schedules.

"You are required to mobilise to the site and commence activities without delay," said ZPC.

Chivayo won a bid to develop the farm in 2015, ahead of established, international powerhouses such as Chinese owned ZTE and promised to source international investors but failed.

The farm is famed for a cabin that Parliament found on an inspection when it expected to see huge solar panels generating power for the national grid.

Intratek chairperson Wilson Manase acknowledged the new deal and told government an advance payment to ensure preparatory facilities are built had been agreed.

"Our mobilisation will encompass site establishment of temporary site facilities and other preparatory activities necessary to position the project for full-scale execution of the subsequent EPC works.

We further confirm that the requisite advance payment guarantee was established and submitted to your office through our technical partner, CHiNT Electric and all other arrangements required to commence implementation are now in place," said Manase.

Speaking on popular podcast The Denny J Show, Chivayo confirmed that he was haunted by his company's failure and said he was prepared to complete the project using his own money just so he forgets about it.