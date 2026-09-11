Mozambique: New Programme With IMF By the End of This Year - Finance Ministry

Maputo — The Mozambican government has announced that an assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may be concluded by the end of this year.

The announcement follows a meeting between government officials headed by the Finance Minister Carla Loveira and an IMF delegation, which began its working visit to Mozambique on Wednesday, for technical negotiations on a potential financial support programme for the country.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry belives that "this mission will lay the foundations for the conclusion of the Staff Level Agreement and its formal approval by the IMF Executive Board by the end of 2026, in accordance with the previously discussed timetable".

"We acknowledged that, although the economic situation is showing signs of recovery, the treasury continues to manage liquidity challenges, which present opportunities to enhance budget implementation and ensure timely debt servicing", said Loveira, cited in the statement.

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According to the document, the government remains committed to creating the conditions to implement the measures in the fiscal consolidation package, in line with what was presented during the 2026 mission.

The IMF mission, which runs until 18 September 2026 in Maputo, is as part of technical discussions aimed at negotiating a potential programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), an IMF concessional financing mechanism designed for low-income countries.

The IMF delegation, led by Pablo López Murphy, will meet with various ministries, the Bank of Mozambique, private-sector representatives, and financial institutions.

"The government is fully convinced of Mozambique's medium-term potential, particularly given the reforms and the benefits that the LNG projects will bring to our economy, reinforced by the relaunch, on 1 January 2026, of the TotalEnergies Mozambique LNG project and by our recent removal from the FATF's grey list," the statement noted.

Last March, the government decided to fully repay the outstanding debt of 515.04 million Special Drawing Rights (equivalent to 630.1 million US dollars) to the IMF by the end. However, Mozambique was scheduled to repay the IMF 98 million dollars in 2026, 107.5 million in 2027, 129.3 million in 2028, and 136.4 million dollars in 2029. This schedule was thrown away, since Mozambique opted to pay the debt in advance.