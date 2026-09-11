Mozambique and France to Strengthen Cooperation in Defence

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and France reaffirmed on Tuesday, in Paris, their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the areas of Defence and Security, with special emphasis on combating terrorism.

The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between the Minister of National Defence, Cristóvão Artur Chume, and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, as part of the Mozambican official's working visit to France.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defence, the talks also addressed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, training and capacity building, cooperation with the European Union, and maritime security.

"Both sides highlighted training and capacity building as essential components for strengthening national capabilities and deepening institutional cooperation between the two countries", reads the note.

Regarding maritime security, the ministers described the sector as strategic in view of the challenges affecting maritime spaces, and called for stronger mechanisms for the prevention of and response to threats.

Described as cordial and constructive, the meeting also served for both parties to reiterate their political will to consolidate strategic partnerships aimed at combating security threats and promoting regional stability.