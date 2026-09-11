Malawi: Life International Church to Mark 10th Anniversary With Regional Conference, Announces Plans for 2,000-Seat Building

Life International Church says preparations are complete for a conference celebrating its 10th anniversary, an event that will also unveil a series of projects the church plans to undertake over the next decade, including construction of a 2,000-seat building.

Founder and Overseer Prophet Amos Kambale told journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday that the conference, themed "A Season of Total Transformation," is intended to deliver a message of hope, faith and practical change to people in Malawi and beyond.

He said the gathering is expected to attract visitors from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa in addition to Malawi.

Background

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Life International Church was founded in 2016 and has since grown from a small congregation to nearly 1,000 members, according to Kambale. He described the church's decade-long history as one shaped by faith, sacrifice and commitment to its gospel mission.

The anniversary theme reflects the church's teaching that transformation extends beyond spiritual life to areas including family, health, career, business and mindset -- a message Kambale said is aimed at professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, families and young people.

To illustrate the church's impact, Kambale cited testimonies gathered over the years, including a man who went from selling small goods on the streets of Lilongwe to owning property and businesses that now employ others, and a couple from Loa who conceived after 20 years of infertility, which they attribute to the church's prayers.

Kambale said the ministry continues to report weekly testimonies of physical healing.

Expansion Plans

Kambale outlined a series of initiatives set to launch as part of the church's next decade. A School of Ministry aimed at developing church leaders is scheduled to begin this month.

The church has also finalized plans for a new 2,000-seat building near its current site, with construction expected to begin once the anniversary conference concludes.

Additional plans include establishing an orphanage and expanding outreach to underprivileged children, including assistance with school fees, through the church's Compassion Life Church Welfare Department.

Kambale said the church also intends to increase the number of crusades and conferences it holds across the region in coming years.

"We envision Life International Church to be a ministry that will raise thousands of people who are spiritually grounded, economically empowered, and equipped to transform their families and communities and nations," Kambale said, describing the next 10 years as "a season of expansion."