Malawi: Chipungu Reveals - President Mutharika Steps in to Save 836 Farmers From Losing Land in Bitter Estate Sale Row

President Peter Mutharika has swooped to rescue hundreds of farmers who feared losing their livelihoods, ordering that part of a disputed estate be shared among locals rather than sold off for development.

Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu broke the news Friday during a stakeholders' meeting with farmer representatives at Thyolo District Council, revealing the president's decision on the fate of Nantipwiri Palm View Estate.

The land -- more than 1,300 plots in total -- had been earmarked for sale just last week, with the council announcing plans to use it for commercial and residential development.

But Chipungu said the president had taken pity on the farmers after considering their petitions, despite the fact they had already lost court battles fighting for the land.

Mutharika has now slapped a strict ban on selling the portion set aside for the farmers, the minister confirmed, with a process to be launched to identify who among them qualifies as a rightful beneficiary.

Of the plots up for grabs, 709 sit under Thyolo District Council while the rest remain with the Ministry of Lands.

The news sparked jubilation among those affected. Group Village Headman William and farmers' chairperson Hussein Dickson Chiwalo said the announcement had finally put to rest the fears of 836 farmers -- and declared they believe it marks the end of the bruising battle.