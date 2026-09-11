Botswana: Karate Club Reward Athletes for Excellence

Molepolole — The Molepolole based Bafpet Karate Club hosted an ward ceremony on Monday to reward athletes for excellence and stunning performance.

The club sent a group of 16 determined karatekas to an open tournament organised by Ghanzi Karate Club, where it competed against 15 other karate clubs, finishing overall third after collecting 23 medals comprising of 12 Gold, five Silver and six Bronze.

The club's coach, Sensei Bafenyi Petso said from the team of 16 athletes that represented the club at Ghanzi tournament, 13 were victorious while only three fell short and could not overpower their opponents.

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The host team scooped Gold, followed by Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) Karate Club.

Petso, a former national team player said it was no surprise that his club dazzled, revealing that the secret behind its success was that most of the athletes started with the club at infantry age.

He said the club register athletes from the earliest age of four years, therefore instilling them with karate skills while their minds are fresh and eager to learn.

Additionally, Sensei Petso said karate was no just another sporting code, but also vital tool of instilling discipline.

He said a well rounded karate athlete will be equipped self defence techniques.

"Karate is not a sport that you learn to attack , we instill descipline, therefore the tactics you learn are for self defence. The word karate simply means 'empty hand, no use of weapons' we therefore learn to defend not to attack and cause harm," he said.

Therefore, Sensei Petso said karate was like a church, where a child was christened to be disciplined and cause no harm.

"Karate is one sport that does not have age limits, even an older ages can enroll into a karate club and the learning is endless," said Sensei Petso.

Sensei Petso said despite its positive impacts in the society, karate received less recognition and support.

He appealled for the sport to get the necessary support through funding and other resources as it contributed to building resilient, disciplined future generation.

Officiating at the awards ceremony, Councillor for Boswelakoko Ward in Molepolole North Constituency, Mr John Mmadintsi commended Bafpet Karate Club for making a good name for Molepolole.

"Sports is one of the things that government is dedicated to give much support to because it grooms these kids so that in the future they will be responsible in the community," said Cllr Mmadintsi.

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He said training offered by karate imparts discipline. Therefore, he said disciplining a child at a young age instilled responsible behaviour, therefore one grows into a trustworthy adult.

Cllr Mmadintsi also encouraged parents whose kids were not in any sporting code to advise them to find themselves a sport, where they could be taught good behavior.

He also applauded parents of the Bafpet Karate Club members for their support in allowing their kids to partake in sport and providing them with necessary resources as per the requirements of the sporting code.

"It is a good thing to observe that as parents you manage your kids' schedule, so that they balance between school work and extra-curricular activities.

I therefore thank you once again for your continued support, in the future these youngsters will not be only representing Kweneng, but the country," encouraged Cllr Mmadintsi.

He also gave a pat on the shoulder to sponsors, stating that just like parents, their role was highly commendable as they had extended a helping hand toward nurturing young dreams.

BOPA