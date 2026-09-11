Botswana: Dinaledi Eye World Cup Ticket

Gaborone — Botswana's netball national team, Dinaledi is heading to Nairobi, Kenya, for the Netball World Cup 2027 regional qualifier slated for September 19 to 26.

Botswana will join hosts Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Nigeria and Tanzania in a battle where the top two sides will compete at next year's netball global showpiece in Sydney, Australia.

Coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm said the team was set to conclude its preparations with a couple of practice matches before travelling to Nairobi.

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Mosoahle-Samm said Dinaledi's biggest strengths were speed and tactical awareness, the qualities possessed by the majority of the players. However, she cautioned against being overconfident about the team's chances, particularly given Botswana's limited international exposure.

"One can never be confident enough for the top four spot, especially when you have not been tested enough in terms of international participation," she said.

She expects a highly competitive qualifier, with all the participating nations looking to secure the two World Cup places on the table.

"All teams will come prepared. It is a qualifier after all. It's going to be one of the most highly contested competitions," she said.

Dinaledi will be led by captain Keletso Gontho, with the squad featuring 12 players across the shooting, mid-court and defensive departments.

The shooters are Teedzani Keabile, Patience Kebatenne, Chenesani Mbangiwa and Golebaone Leteane. The mid-court department comprises Kolobetso Mbangiwa, Maungo Simone, Barati Phesodi and Kefilwe Ragono, while Gontho, Gloria Adeooni, Charity Maswikiti and Ntebogang Motlakaloso make up the defensive unit.

Mosoahle-Samm believes securing qualification would have a wider impact on the sport in Botswana, particularly by creating opportunities for players and attracting greater support for netball.

"It will change the perspective of how the nation views netball and it will definitely open doors for Botswana players in terms of team sponsorship as well as international participation for individuals," she said.

With two World Cup places at stake, Dinaledi now face a crucial test in Nairobi as they seek to earn Botswana a place on netball's biggest stage.

BOPA