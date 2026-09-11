Nigeria: Gumi Sues Man Who Accused Him of Abducting Moroccan Wife

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has filed a defamation suit before the Kaduna State Upper Sharia Court against businessman Nasiru Idris over allegations broadcast across multiple media organisations.

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has filed a defamation suit before the Kaduna State Upper Sharia Court against businessman Nasiru Idris over allegations broadcast across multiple media organisations.

In a criminal complaint filed by his counsel, M. T. Mohammed, Mr Gumi urged the court to issue a criminal summons against the defendant, who resides at No. 2 Suleiman Crescent, off Alkali Road, Kaduna.

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According to the suit, the defendant made false, injurious, and unprovoked public accusations during media interviews, alleging that the complainant abducted his wife and held her for over 11 months; that the complainant forged official seals; and that the complainant stole his personal property.

The complainant contends that these actions constitute an offence of defamation, contrary to Section 37, and are punishable under Section 138 of the Sharia Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2002.

Background of the case

The lawsuit stems from a domestic dispute involving Mr Idris and his Moroccan wife, Khadija Diab.

In an interview with RFI Hausa, Mr Idris claimed he married Khadija Diab in Morocco and brought her to Nigeria.

He alleged that after taking her to Mr Gumi's residence for marriage counselling, he was prevented from seeing her for nearly 11 months.

Mr Idris further alleged that Mr Gumi abducted his wife, interfered in his marriage, and attempted to alter the court marriage documentation.

Mr Gumi had denied the allegations.

According to court filings obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Idris fled her matrimonial home and sought shelter with Mr Gumi's wife a fellow Moroccan national alleging domestic violence, emotional abuse, non-maintenance, and fraud against her husband.

She had filed for divorce against Mr Idris at the state's Upper Sharia Court.

Meanwhile, Mrs Idris' lawyer stated that the woman has since returned home to Morocco to be with her family, maintaining that Mr Idris' public claims were manufactured to smear Mr Gumi's character.