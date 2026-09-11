Nigeria: Makinde Inspects Ibadan Airport New Terminal, Pushes to Make the Facility International Gateway

Governor Makinde said the upgrade of the airport will connect Oyo State to global markets accessibility.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has inspected the ongoing construction of a new terminal building at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, the state capital, as the state intensifies efforts to transform the facility into an international airport.

The inspection comes as work continues on what the state government considers a key component of the airport's upgrade, with the new terminal expected to increase the airport's capacity and improve its ability to handle international passengers.

Mr Makinde disclosed this in an X statement on Thursday, saying the work is nearing completion and inauguration.

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"Earlier today, we inspected the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan terminal being constructed by our administration as part of our plan to upgrade the airport to an international airport," Mr Makinde posted.

"The contractor is working towards completion and commissioning of the terminal by the end of this year," he added.

According to details released when the project was launched, the terminal is designed to accommodate at least one million passengers annually.

The project, handled by Craneburg Construction Limited, formed a wider plan to reposition the Ibadan airport from a primarily domestic facility into an international gateway capable of handling larger aircraft and supporting increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (Ibadan Airport) was originally a colonial-era airstrip, formally commissioned in 1982, and has since evolved through several upgrades to become a key domestic hub in southwestern Nigeria, now being transformed into an international gateway.

It was officially commissioned in June 1982 by Senate President Joseph Wayas, under President Shehu Shagari's administration.

Originally called Ibadan Airport, it was renamed Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in June 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, in honour of the late Premier of the Western Region.

It was closed for several months in 2025 to allow for major upgrade and repair works, including runway expansion and safety improvements. It officially reopened for scheduled flights in December 2025 after regulatory clearance.