South Africa: Motherwell Maths Teacher Wins 2026 Stella Clark Teachers' Award

A mathematics teacher from Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha, has won the 2026 Stella Clark Teachers' Award, an annual University of Cape Town (UCT) prize that honours schoolteachers whose hard work and dedication help shape the lives of their learners.

Nkululo Mtyingizane was presented with the award by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela. Mtyingizane was nominated by Sivuziwe Sitatu, a former learner at Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School, who is now studying towards a degree in audiology at UCT.

In her nomination speech, Sitatu described a teacher who built his classroom around more than the syllabus. Rather than simply receiving information from the front of the room, she said he created a classroom where learners were also allowed to teach him. "If one of us understood a concept differently, he gave us the space to explain it, challenge ideas and share our own understanding."

Mtyingizane believes that establishing good working relationships with learners is crucial. He draws on this to set targets for improvement in discussion with the learners, allowing them to take ownership of their learning. "It is also important to allow learners to take over a lesson and own it. This gives them a challenge and a sense of responsibility. They can't take over what they do not know. As a teacher, my role is to then scaffold where necessary," Mtyingizane said.

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Beyond the classroom

Sitatu's speech also set out the scale of Mtyingizane's commitment. She explained how he ran classes seven days a week and organised academic camps during the December holidays. He also used the MobiTutor platform to support learners outside of school hours. Sitatu said because of Mtyingizane's efforts, his class managed to complete the full Grade 12 syllabus by June of the matric year, leaving months for revision ahead of final exams.

In response to this, Mtyingizane said: "I do not look at myself as a teacher that is any different or special. I am a teacher who tries. I believe in hard work." As a result of his efforts, his learners were able to achieve top results in the matric examination. "Because of the spark he ignited, learners from our class are now sitting in university halls across the country, pursuing careers as engineers, doctors, data scientists and mechatronic engineers," Sitatu said.

"As a student with hearing loss, learning in class can sometimes be challenging. Mr Mtyingizane was always patient with me."

Understanding the socio-economic problems facing the Motherwell community forms an important part of Mtyingizane's lesson preparation. "Teaching and learning are not general; it is tailor-made in line [with learners'] social circumstances." Reflecting on incidents of gang violence in the area, Sitatu recalled Mtyingizane's ongoing efforts at maintaining focus and discipline among learners. Sitatu, who has hearing loss, also credited Mtyingizane with supporting her and making sure she belonged.

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"As a student with hearing loss, learning in class can sometimes be challenging. Mr Mtyingizane was always patient with me. He made sure that I understood the work and never made me feel different or less capable because of my disability. I was treated the same as every other learner, with the same expectations and encouragement to succeed."

An ode to Stella Clark

The Stella Clark Teachers' Award was established by Professor Kevin Naidoo in memory of his late wife, Stella Clark, together with their sons, Jessi and Eamonn. Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Naidoo said the prize was created "to commemorate Stella's ideals and legacy as an outstanding teacher who viewed teaching as her political commitment to change".

Both Professor Moshabela and Naidoo emphasised the important contribution made by teachers in South Africa, many of them working under difficult circumstances to impact positive change. In this regard, Naidoo affirmed the core aim of the award, which is "to focus on the good that Stella did and to grow it, and to shine a light on brilliant teachers to show the value of good teaching and the important role this plays in the development of the country".