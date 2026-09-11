Africa: NACC Welcomes AGOA Extension to 2028, Calls for Swift Action By Nigeria, Africa

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, NACC, has welcomed the signing by United States President Donald Trump of the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, which extends the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA, through December 31, 2028.

The legislation preserves duty-free access to the United States market for Nigeria and 31 other sub-Saharan African countries, providing businesses across the region with greater certainty as they plan investments, production and exports.

The measure passed the US Senate by 90 votes to six and the House of Representatives by 340 votes to 54.

NACC commended President Trump, the US Congress, particularly Congressman Jason Smith and Senator Raphael Warnock, as well as the African Union, for their sustained engagement in support of the continuation of AGOA.

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NACC's National President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, in a statement by the Deputy President, Ehi Braimah, said the extension presents Nigeria with a valuable opportunity to strengthen its export base and attract new investment.

"This extension gives Nigeria the certainty needed to invest and expand our exports. But we must use these 28 months to move beyond oil. Nigeria is the second-largest AGOA beneficiary, yet we're underutilising it. We need to diversify into agricultural products, textiles, processed foods and manufactures where we have real advantage."

The Chamber stressed that the extension should be viewed as an opportunity for Nigeria to address the structural challenges that have limited the country's ability to take full advantage of preferential access to the US market.

NACC, therefore, called on the Federal Government, the private sector and state governments to take coordinated and practical steps during the extension period.

The Chamber urged stakeholders to diversify Nigeria's AGOA exports beyond crude oil by developing and promoting agricultural products, textiles, processed foods and manufactured goods with the potential to compete in the US market.

The Chamber also called for the removal of domestic bottlenecks affecting exporters, particularly challenges relating to ports, standards compliance and logistics that can slow shipments, increase costs and undermine the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

NACC further encouraged the Nigerian government to engage constructively with Washington on trade-related concerns, including issues surrounding forced-labour compliance, in order to protect Nigeria's continued access to the US market and strengthen confidence between both countries.

The Chamber noted that greater continental coordination would also be essential, as it called on Nigeria to work closely with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, framework to strengthen Africa's collective position in discussions concerning the modernisation and future of AGOA.

The NACC also advocated stronger US-Nigeria commercial partnerships through joint ventures, technology transfer and increased investment in productive sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Balogun said the period covered by the extension should be used with urgency and purpose.

"The next two years are a sprint, not a pause. NACC will connect Nigerian producers with American buyers and make the business case for a lasting successor to AGOA that serves all our interests."

The Chamber said it would continue to facilitate stronger commercial relationships between Nigerian producers and American buyers while supporting businesses seeking to understand and access opportunities available under AGOA.

The NACC said that Nigeria's position as one of the leading beneficiaries of AGOA provides a strong foundation for expanding non-oil exports and strengthening the country's participation in international trade.

The Chamber also noted that increased exports of value-added Nigerian products could contribute to job creation, industrial development, foreign exchange earnings and broader economic growth.

The statement said that while the United States and African countries consider the future of trade relations beyond the current AGOA extension, NACC's position was that Nigeria must demonstrate that it can make productive use of the remaining period while helping to shape a sustainable successor framework.

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The Chamber, therefore, called for a coordinated effort involving government, businesses, exporters, manufacturers, farmers, financial institutions and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria enters the next phase of US-Africa trade from a position of greater strength.

NACC added that it was committed to promoting bilateral trade and investment between Nigeria and the United States and to provide its members and partners with advocacy, market intelligence, trade facilitation and networking opportunities.

NACC, founded in 1960, is Nigeria's foremost bilateral chamber of commerce promoting trade and investment relations between Nigeria and the United States.

With its headquarters in Lagos and chapters across Nigeria and in the United States, including Maryland and Houston, the Chamber provides advocacy, trade facilitation, market intelligence and networking services to its members and partners.