Nigeria: Obasanjo, Hamzat, Ooni of Ife, Others to Grace Love of Christ Generation Church 19th Anniversary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi,Ọjájá II, among others are also expected to grace the Love of Christ Generation Church is to celebrate its 19th Anniversary in Lagos.

The church anniversary will be celebrated with a grand thanksgiving service at its headquarters in Lagos on Sunday.

The Founder of the church, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, who addressed newsmen on the planned anniversary, slated to begin at 10a.m., with the theme "Harvest of Divine Favour," is expected to attract prominent religious leaders, dignitaries and worshippers from within and outside Nigeria.

According to Reverend Mother Ajayi, the celebration will be a remarkable gathering dedicated to appreciating God for His faithfulness and the numerous testimonies recorded by the church over the years.

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"We cannot thank our Creator enough. This event is about telling the world about the amazing favour the Lord has shown us as a church, both within and outside Nigeria," she said.

She added that the anniversary would provide another opportunity for worshippers to celebrate God's goodness and reaffirm their commitment to winning more souls for Christ.

"How we celebrate God in Nigeria is unique and glorious. This is why we are using this medium to invite the world to come and taste and see that the Lord is good," she stated.

She recalled that a similar celebration was recently held in London, attracting prominent personalities and worshippers from different parts of the world.

She assured prospective attendees of adequate security, noting that comprehensive arrangements had been made to ensure a safe and hitch-free event.

According to her, free buses will be provided to convey attendees from different parts of Lagos State and beyond.

She also disclosed that the Lagos State Government would support the event with ambulance services to cater for any medical emergency.

Reverend Mother Ajayi further recalled the numerous testimonies and life-changing experiences recorded during previous anniversaries, describing the annual celebration as an avenue through which members of the body of Christ come together to promote the work of God.

"Our church has been able to sponsor the education of non-members in private universities, while several people have also testified to receiving the blessing of the fruit of the womb," she said.

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The anniversary service will feature Archbishop Wale Oke, who is expected to deliver the sermon.

Other anointed men and women of God, as well as prominent Nigerian personalities such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Deputy Governor of Lagos obafemi Hamzat, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi,Ọjájá II, among others are also expected to grace the occasion.

Speaking on the forthcoming 2027 general elections and the current economic challenges facing the country, Reverend Mother Ajayi urged Nigerians to embrace love, unity and peaceful coexistence.

She expressed optimism that the present hardship confronting the nation would soon become a thing of the past.

"No government can take care of all its citizens at once but with love, we will all overcome.

"If you truly love your country, you will not do anything that will put the country in a bad shape.

"I can tell you categorically that Nigeria will be great again," she added.