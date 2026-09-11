Malawi: 'Job Well Done' - MP Mtumbuka's As Entire Primary School Class Earns Secondary Places

A Member of Parliament has told of his pride after a primary school in his constituency saw every single one of its candidates selected for secondary education -- with 10 pupils earning coveted spots at National Schools.

Dr Matthews Mtumbuka, MP for Rumphi Central and running mate to UTM Party's presidential candidate, made the comments after attending a Merit Awards Ceremony on Tuesday celebrating top performers in the recently released PSLCE exam results for Bumba Zone.

Phalasito Primary School stole the show. All 38 of its pupils passed with places at secondary school -- a clean sweep the MP hailed as a triumph for the school's head and teaching staff.

The politician said he was moved after chatting one-on-one with the young award winners about their hopes for the future.

Budding doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers, bank managers, an accountant, a scientist and even a future farmer were among the big dreams shared by the pupils, he revealed.

Dr Mtumbuka also heaped praise on Bumba Zone Manager and Primary Education Advisor Joyce Banda and her team, crediting their leadership for driving the zone's impressive results -- and for pulling off what he called an "inspiring" awards event.