Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned that the New Nithi Bridge project along the Embu-Meru highway risks remaining stalled unless outstanding land compensation issues are resolved.

Kindiki said the contractor has the money required to undertake the project but cannot proceed because some residents whose land is required for the works have yet to be compensated.

He said the affected landowners must be engaged and paid through the National Land Commission before construction can proceed.

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"The Sh7 billion for the construction is already with the contractor. The only thing remaining is that there are people whose land is affected, and we have to determine how they will be compensated," he stated.

"The Fireman is a key assistant to the President. If his people are crying out, will the President have peace? The Chinese contractor was told: if you do not build it, you will only have three options. But we will build the bridge and resolve the problem," the DP stated.

The project, awarded to China Wu Yi Company Limited in May 2026. It specs would see the construction of a new 2.7-kilometre road alignment, including an 880-metre bridge and viaduct rising nearly 100 metres above the River Nithi Valley.

Works were expected to take 24 months.

President William Ruto said the new bridge will feature gentler gradients, wider carriageways, pedestrian walkways and improved curves to reduce frequent accidents linked to brake failure and the steep, narrow approaches of the existing structure built in 1985.

The bridge has for decades been labelled a "killer bridge" due to numerous fatal crashes involving buses and heavy trucks.

The project will also include a planned scenic viewpoint aimed at boosting tourism in the area.