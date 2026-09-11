Kenya: Advancing NCD Prevention Through Community-Based Intervention

Investing in healthcare models that prioritize prevention is critical to Kenya's fight against non-communicable diseases. With hypertension and type 2 diabetes among the main challenges, early diagnosis, routine screening and timely care can help patients manage risks before complications arise, reducing pressure on families, communities and the wider healthcare system.

Hypertension and type 2 diabetes are among the most pressing challenges because they often develop silently, showing few or no symptoms until serious complications occur. This worsens the burden of disease. When the first diagnosis comes only after a stroke, heart attack, kidney failure or vision loss, the cost is immeasurably higher than it needs to be.

The case for prevention has never been stronger, particularly when it comes to diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas (2025), an estimated 813,300 adults in Kenya are living with the condition. What makes this especially concerning is that 53.6% remain undiagnosed, meaning more than half may only discover they have diabetes after complications begin to emerge. Without a stronger focus on routine screening and early diagnosis, this burden is expected to grow significantly, with the number of adults living with diabetes projected to reach nearly 1.8 million by 2050.

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Hypertension presents a similar and equally urgent challenge. The World Health Organization identifies high blood pressure as one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease, yet it often progresses without warning signs in its early stages. As a result, many people only discover they have hypertension after serious complications, such as stroke, heart disease or kidney damage, have already occurred.

The greatest opportunity to reduce the burden of NCDs lies much earlier. A simple check-up can help detect risk early and support patients in managing their conditions. Combined with timely counselling, lifestyle support and appropriate treatment, routine interventions can help support empower patients to take charge of their lives.

Government-subsidized initiatives can play an important role in making screening, diagnosis and treatment more affordable, but they must be paired with community-based outreach that brings services closer to people.

Regular screening drives for diabetes and hypertension in workplaces, schools and local health centers can help identify at-risk individuals earlier. At the same time, sustained awareness campaigns are needed to shift the mindset that check-ups are only necessary when someone feels unwell. Routine blood pressure and blood sugar checks should be seen as simple but essential steps in detecting non-communicable diseases early, preventing complications and helping people take control of their health.

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Screening alone, however, is not enough. Effective prevention depends on integrated care that keeps people connected to the health system after diagnosis. This is where community-based healthcare initiatives such as Access to Healthcare, by Boehringer Ingelheim and in partnership with Zuri Health, can play an important role by providing screening in communities across Kenya, healthcare coaching, follow-ups and monitoring to ensure adherence and improve long-term health outcomes.

None of this can be achieved alone. Building a prevention-first health system will require sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors, healthcare providers, employers, community organizations and digital health innovators. Partners across the health ecosystem can help expand access to screening, improve health literacy and deliver innovative solutions that bring care closer to communities.

The evidence is clear. We cannot sustainably treat our way out of the growing burden of hypertension and type 2 diabetes. If we are serious about building a healthier, more productive and more resilient nation, prevention must become Kenya's next healthcare investment.