Africa: Wapipay Partners With Jn Money to Expand Jamaica-Africa Payments

11 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan fintech company WapiPay has partnered with Jamaica's JN Money Services to facilitate money transfers between Africa and Jamaica.

The partnership comes after Kenya opened its first resident High Commission in Kingston in July. Kenya's High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mwenda Karisa, said the deal could support closer economic ties between the two countries.

"It is the kind of partnership that we envision when we started the mission here; partnerships not just in fintech but in many other areas of collaboration that will strengthen the bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya," Karisa said.

WapiPay co-founder Paul Ndichu said the partnership would help connect businesses and individuals in Africa with opportunities in other markets.

WapiPay operates a payment network covering more than 100 countries.

Co-founder Edward Ndichu said the company is also working to make cross-border payments faster and cheaper, with a goal of completing transactions in under 30 seconds.

Under the deal, which was approved by the Bank of Jamaica, JN Money will handle payouts for WapiPay customers in Jamaica.

Customers will be able to send money through the WapiPay app for collection at more than 90 JN Money locations or deposit it directly into recipients' bank accounts.

The two companies expect to complete the rollout by December 2026.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.