Africa: Wapipay Partners With Jn Money to Expand Jamaica-Africa Payments

Nairobi — Kenyan fintech company WapiPay has partnered with Jamaica's JN Money Services to facilitate money transfers between Africa and Jamaica.

The partnership comes after Kenya opened its first resident High Commission in Kingston in July. Kenya's High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mwenda Karisa, said the deal could support closer economic ties between the two countries.

"It is the kind of partnership that we envision when we started the mission here; partnerships not just in fintech but in many other areas of collaboration that will strengthen the bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya," Karisa said.

WapiPay co-founder Paul Ndichu said the partnership would help connect businesses and individuals in Africa with opportunities in other markets.

WapiPay operates a payment network covering more than 100 countries.

Co-founder Edward Ndichu said the company is also working to make cross-border payments faster and cheaper, with a goal of completing transactions in under 30 seconds.

Under the deal, which was approved by the Bank of Jamaica, JN Money will handle payouts for WapiPay customers in Jamaica.

Customers will be able to send money through the WapiPay app for collection at more than 90 JN Money locations or deposit it directly into recipients' bank accounts.

The two companies expect to complete the rollout by December 2026.