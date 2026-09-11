Nigeria: FG Begins Process to Decriminalise Attempted Suicide

The Federal Government has begun the process of removing criminal penalties for attempted suicide after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the position of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on the issue.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, who disclosed this in Abuja at the 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day commemoration, said the matter would now be forwarded to the National Assembly for the necessary legislative process.

Salako, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, described the proposed reform as both a legal and public health measure, arguing that people experiencing mental health crises need support rather than punishment.

"A person experiencing a mental health crisis should be met with care, support and appropriate intervention, rather than punishment.

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"Removing the fear of criminal sanctions can help reduce stigma, encourage help-seeking and create greater opportunities for timely intervention," Salako said.

The minister, however, stressed that decriminalisation alone would not be enough to prevent suicide, noting that the government would continue to strengthen mental health services and expand community-based support.

He said the government would also focus on early identification and intervention while encouraging more open conversations about mental health.

Salako cited the National Mental Health Act 2021, National Mental Health Policy 2023 and National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework 2023-2030 as key policy instruments guiding Nigeria's response to suicide and mental health challenges.

He also said the National Task Force on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide had consulted policymakers and other stakeholders as part of efforts to advance the reform.

Speaking on Nigeria's mental health data, the National Coordinator, Mental Health Programme, Dr Tunde Ojo, acknowledged gaps in available statistics on suicide and attempted suicide.

Ojo said the ministry was using surveys and other data-gathering methods to produce more accurate and verifiable national statistics within the next year.

The National Coordinator, National Action for Suicide Prevention, Dr Ade Bash, also reaffirmed the ministry's plans to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare and strengthen community-based interventions.

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Stakeholders at the event welcomed the Federal Government's decision and pledged continued support for the legislative process, as well as efforts to strengthen suicide prevention and mental healthcare in Nigeria.