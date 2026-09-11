Nigeria: 2027 - Stakeholders Demand Internal Democracy, Security Neutrality, Voter Participation

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, political parties and other stakeholders have tasked political leaders, security agencies and electoral institutions with taking urgent steps to strengthen internal democracy, guarantee security neutrality and boost voter participation, warning that the credibility of the poll would depend largely on the conduct of the key players.

The stakeholders spoke at News Central's National Chairmen's Dialogue in Abuja, yesterday, with the theme, "The 2027 Question: What Will It Take to Get the Election Right?"

The forum brought together national chairmen of political parties, security agencies, electoral stakeholders, political leaders, the media and members of the public to examine challenges confronting Nigeria's electoral process and what must be done to deliver credible and peaceful elections.

National Chairman of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Agbo Gilbert, said political parties must take responsibility for strengthening democracy by ensuring genuine internal democracy.

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According to him, parties must "resolve differences through established internal mechanisms" and ensure that decisions are made without interference.

Gilbert also identified vote buying and financial inducement as major threats to the integrity of elections, urging stakeholders to pay greater attention to the factors that continue to encourage the practice.

Also speaking, Samuel Memeh of the Democratic Leadership Alliance said credible elections required "visible commitment from government and key institutions."

He specifically identified the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as critical to creating an environment in which Nigerians could participate confidently in the electoral process.

Responding to concerns over the neutrality of security agencies, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Umar Nadada, said continuous training and sensitisation of personnel would be essential ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nadada said officers must understand "the appropriate conduct, their responsibilities, and the limits of their involvement during the electoral process."

Earlier, National Chairman of the National Democratic Party, Elizabeth Okwori, reminded political leaders that elective office was not an entitlement but a mandate entrusted to them by the electorate.

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She stressed the need for elected officials to remember that political office was "a responsibility to the people."

Meanwhile, Managing Director of News Central Television, Kayode Akintemi, urged political party leaders to prioritise and encourage greater voter participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the News Central Town Hall series was driven by the belief that meaningful conversations could contribute to necessary change in Nigeria's political space.