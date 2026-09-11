Nigeria: Gocop to Institute Dotun Oladipo Prize for Online Journalism

press release

He was a founding member of GOCOP and served as president of the Guild from 2017 to 2021.

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced plans to institute the Dotun Oladipo Prize for Online Journalism in memory of its former president.

GOCOP Deputy President Olumide Iyanda announced the initiative on behalf of the Guild on Thursday at the service of songs for Oladipo at Regal Hall, Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

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"I therefore wish to announce, on behalf of our President, the Executive Committee and the entire membership of GOCOP, our intention to institute the Dotun Oladipo Prize for Online Journalism.

"The prize will recognise outstanding online journalism in Nigeria and keep alive the values Dotun represented as a journalist, publisher and leader. The details will be worked out by the Guild in due course," he said.

Oladipo died on 25 August at the age of 56. He was a founding member of GOCOP and served as president of the Guild from 2017 to 2021.

He was also the publisher of The Eagle Online, a position he held until his death.

Iyanda said Oladipo remained active in the affairs of the Guild after completing his tenure as president.

At the time of his death, he was chairman of the GOCOP Constitution Review Committee and was involved in arrangements for members travelling from outside Lagos for the Guild's annual conference in October.

"At the time he died, he was Chairman of the GOCOP Constitution Review Committee and was arranging accommodation for members coming from outside Lagos for our annual conference in October.

"That was Dotun for you.

"He could be involved in the big decisions and still worry about where a colleague would sleep," Iyanda said.

He also recalled that Oladipo had planned on the morning of his death to sign a guarantor's form for a GOCOP member travelling outside the country.

"On the morning he died, he told me he was going to the office partly to sign a guarantor's form for a GOCOP member travelling out of the country. He never got to sign it.

"Even on his last day, Dotun was thinking about what he could do for somebody else," he said.

Iyanda described Oladipo as an important part of the Guild who played different roles in supporting members and resolving issues.

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"He was a major artery of GOCOP. He was our dealmaker, our peacemaker and our joy giver," he said.

On behalf of GOCOP President Danlami Nmodu,mni, the Executive Committee and members of the Guild, Iyanda extended condolences to Oladipo's wife, Taiwo, their children and the entire family.

"To Taiwo and the children, thank you for sharing Dotun with us all these years. We know that the time he gave to GOCOP, his friends and so many other people was also time that belonged to you," he said.

Among those at the service were Enugu State Commissioner for Information and pioneer GOCOP president Malachy Agbo, immediate past GOCOP president Maureen Chigbo, former Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) president and former presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, former NGE president and former Osun State Commissioner for Information Funke Egbemode, former NGE president and Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism Gbenga Adefaye, incumbent NGE president Eze Anaba and Vice President of the International Press Institute,IPI Nigeria, Mr Fidelis Mba

Iyanda said GOCOP would continue to remember Oladipo for his service to the Guild and support for its members.

"We cannot replace him. We can only remember him and try to be there for others the way he was there for us.

"Dotun cared a lot. And he carried a lot. Sometimes too much.

"We will miss our President Emeritus terribly," he said.