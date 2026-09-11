Kenya: Nyachae's Son Michael Moragia Charged With Stealing Sh1.2m From Family Firm

Nairobi — Michael Moragia Nyachae, son of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae, has been charged with stealing Sh1,226,036 from Sansora Group Limited, a company linked to his family.

Moragia, 62, appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Friday and denied stealing the money on diverse dates between March 28, 2019, and September 28, 2021, in Kisii County.

The charge sheet alleges that Moragia stole the money, being the property of Sansora Group Limited, contrary to Section 268(1) as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

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He is also the brother of former East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Nyachae.

Moragia was arrested on Thursday at Chepilat in Bomet County and detained at Kileleshwa Police Station before being taken to court.

His arrest followed a decision by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga to prosecute him over the alleged theft.

The DPP said there was sufficient evidence to support the charge following a complaint lodged by Sansora Group Limited.

The case follows a three-year investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which had recommended that Moragia face additional charges, including money laundering.

However, the DPP directed further investigations into the proposed money laundering and forgery charges, citing gaps that needed to be addressed before the additional charges could be instituted.

"I have noted that there are gaps that need to be addressed as appertains to the charges that were to be instituted against the suspect under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act No. 9 of 2009 and Forgery," the DPP's response to the DCI reads in part.

The prosecution did not oppose Moragia's release on bail.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthii released him on a Sh200,000 bond with an aleternative of Sh50,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on September 29, 2026.