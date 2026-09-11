South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pushes for Stronger Brics Trade

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New Delhi, India, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, where South Africa will push for stronger trade and investment ties among member countries.

The Summit, taking place from 12 to 13 September under India's chairship, comes as BRICS seeks to strengthen cooperation among its expanded membership and advance the interests of the Global South.

"South Africa will use the Summit to advance its diplomatic and economic priorities, particularly by expanding intra-BRICS trade and investment, promoting industrialisation and value addition, and mobilising investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," the Presidency said.

The Summit is being held under the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Security."

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This afternoon, President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks at the BRICS Business Forum, focusing on trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation.

The Forum brings together BRICS leaders and business representatives, including members of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women's Business Alliance, as well as investors and entrepreneurs from BRICS countries and partner economies.

It plays an important role in shaping the BRICS economic agenda and strengthening business-to-business cooperation.

President Ramaphosa will later participate in a closed session of BRICS Leaders titled "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism".

The session will consider the need for a more inclusive, representative and responsive global governance architecture, with a focus on reforming the United Nations system, the international financial architecture and the multilateral trading system.

On 12 September 2026, President Ramaphosa will address the India-South Africa Business Leadership Roundtable, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The forum also seeks to encourage additional Indian foreign direct investment in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, critical minerals, and the electric vehicle battery value chain.

On 13 September 2026, President Ramaphosa will deliver a statement during the Summit's open session for BRICS and invited leaders, titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth", which will focus on India's chairship priorities.

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The President will also join other leaders in visiting the Bharat Innovates & BRICS @20 Exhibition, which will showcase innovation, technology and key achievements of BRICS cooperation, as well as participate in a joint tree-planting ceremony.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government, and engage with business leaders and captains of industry.

President Ramaphosa is supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola; Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical alliance of major emerging market economies.

Full members of this association are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Designated partner states and invited countries will also participate in the New Delhi deliberations.

The discussions take place against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as broader major-power competition, which continues to undermine economic development and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.