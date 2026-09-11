South Africa: Trio Nabbed for Alleged Covid-19 Fraud

11 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Three suspects appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after being nabbed for their alleged involvement in a massive COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud syndicate totalling over R13 million.

Andiswa Jessica Tapu (40), Yolanda Nombuso Mgobo (32), and Sipho Sokhela (31) appeared before the court on Thursday following their arrest by the Hawks' Vaalrand Serious Corruption Crimes Investigation (SCCI) after the finalisation of an investigation.

"The suspects were successfully apprehended for their alleged involvement in a massive COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud syndicate totalling over R13 million. The director of the company exploited the online 'Siyaya' system designed to process emergency TERS relief funds.

"She allegedly submitted a fraudulent application initially claiming for 56 employees, which was later deliberately inflated to 1,198 ghost employees," said the Hawks in a statement.

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As a result of this misrepresentation, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) suffered a total loss of R13,079,462.39, which was paid into the company's bank account.

"The multi-disciplinary investigation revealed that the other suspects actively participated in the scheme by opening specific bank accounts to receive, launder and distribute the illicit proceeds."

The trio faces extensive charges, including 40 counts of theft, 40 counts of fraud, money laundering, and contravening Section 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), Act 121 of 1998.

The trio will return to court on 03 December 2026 following their release on R10 000 bail.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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