South Africa: JCPS Cluster Ministers Express Concern On the Ongoing Instability in the Eastern Cape

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster has expressed serious concern over ongoing instability and violent protests in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

At its ordinary meeting of Ministers on Thursday, the Cluster noted the disruptions, which include road blockades, intimidation, the disruption of schooling, business operations and public services in the municipality.

Recent reports indicate that the unrest initially stemmed from concerns about municipal governance and allegations against the Municipal Manager, who has since been placed on precautionary suspension while investigations are underway.

The situation subsequently escalated, resulting in widespread disruptions, road closures, attacks on property, transport-related tensions and threats to public safety.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Following intense discussions about this dire situation, the Cluster Ministers activated a coordinated stabilisation plan aimed at restoring normality and ensuring the safety of all residents," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

The stabilisation plan focuses on enhanced law enforcement deployments, focused criminal investigations and prosecutions, the protection of essential infrastructure and services, sustained intergovernmental coordination, community engagement and dispute resolution mechanisms.

A multi-disciplinary team has been established to implement a comprehensive intervention plan to stabilise the situation in the area.

"The multi-disciplinary team is led by three main role players including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs whose role among others, will be to support bylaw enforcement, address infrastructure vulnerabilities that are continuing to be exploited by organized crime syndicates and to improve urban management and service delivery in the area," the GCIS said.

The Chairperson of the JCPS Cluster, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, said Government remained deeply concerned about the impact of the developments on residents, particularly vulnerable groups who depend on uninterrupted access to healthcare, education, social grant services, public transport and economic opportunities.

The JCPS Cluster has called on all residents of Dr AB Xuma Municipality to remain calm, exercise restraint and reject attempts to incite violence or lawlessness.

"Community members are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and utilise existing legal channels to raise concerns. Any person with information regarding criminal activities, intimidation or violence is urged to report such information to the South African Police Service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Government remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting communities, safeguarding constitutional rights and ensuring that all concerns are addressed through transparent and lawful processes.

"The JCPS Cluster will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary," the GCIS said.