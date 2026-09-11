South Africa: JCPS Cluster Ministers Express Concern On the Ongoing Instability in the Eastern Cape

11 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster has expressed serious concern over ongoing instability and violent protests in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

At its ordinary meeting of Ministers on Thursday, the Cluster noted the disruptions, which include road blockades, intimidation, the disruption of schooling, business operations and public services in the municipality.

Recent reports indicate that the unrest initially stemmed from concerns about municipal governance and allegations against the Municipal Manager, who has since been placed on precautionary suspension while investigations are underway.

The situation subsequently escalated, resulting in widespread disruptions, road closures, attacks on property, transport-related tensions and threats to public safety.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Following intense discussions about this dire situation, the Cluster Ministers activated a coordinated stabilisation plan aimed at restoring normality and ensuring the safety of all residents," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

The stabilisation plan focuses on enhanced law enforcement deployments, focused criminal investigations and prosecutions, the protection of essential infrastructure and services, sustained intergovernmental coordination, community engagement and dispute resolution mechanisms.

A multi-disciplinary team has been established to implement a comprehensive intervention plan to stabilise the situation in the area.

"The multi-disciplinary team is led by three main role players including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs whose role among others, will be to support bylaw enforcement, address infrastructure vulnerabilities that are continuing to be exploited by organized crime syndicates and to improve urban management and service delivery in the area," the GCIS said.

The Chairperson of the JCPS Cluster, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, said Government remained deeply concerned about the impact of the developments on residents, particularly vulnerable groups who depend on uninterrupted access to healthcare, education, social grant services, public transport and economic opportunities.

The JCPS Cluster has called on all residents of Dr AB Xuma Municipality to remain calm, exercise restraint and reject attempts to incite violence or lawlessness.

"Community members are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and utilise existing legal channels to raise concerns. Any person with information regarding criminal activities, intimidation or violence is urged to report such information to the South African Police Service.

"Government remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting communities, safeguarding constitutional rights and ensuring that all concerns are addressed through transparent and lawful processes.

"The JCPS Cluster will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary," the GCIS said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.