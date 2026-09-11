South Africa: Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehabilitation Project On Track

11 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Johannesburg has assured that the Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehabilitation Project reopening in October 2026 is still on track with the project having reached over 75% completion.

This week, Mayor Dada Morero, together with City Manager Dr Floyd Brink and Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) officials led a tour of the 1.8km corridor to assess progress on Phase Two of the project.

Some three years ago, an explosion - caused by methane gas - rocked Lillian Ngoyi Street, claiming the life of at least one person and leaving over 40 others injured.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

READ | Methane gas identified as cause of Joburg CBD explosion

It also left the city having to undertake the R192 million restoration project.

"We want to emphasise that this is not a normal road; it is a transport precinct. Following the 2023 gas explosion, we had to rebuild critical underground infrastructure, including water and electricity networks, while also installing additional services to support the city's future growth.

"Engineers had to excavate up to five metres deep to rebuild the foundation and accommodate this infrastructure, which is why this project is far more complex than a standard road upgrade.

"By 31 October, we are not only reopening Lilian Ngoyi Street - we are restoring a safer, stronger and more resilient corridor for Johannesburg," Morero said.

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi said major works are expected to be completed ahead of the October reopening.

"The JRA assures road users, residents, businesses and other stakeholders that every effort is being made to keep the project on track and avoid further delays beyond October 2026," Nyathi said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.