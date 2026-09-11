South Africa: Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehabilitation Project On Track

The City of Johannesburg has assured that the Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehabilitation Project reopening in October 2026 is still on track with the project having reached over 75% completion.

This week, Mayor Dada Morero, together with City Manager Dr Floyd Brink and Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) officials led a tour of the 1.8km corridor to assess progress on Phase Two of the project.

Some three years ago, an explosion - caused by methane gas - rocked Lillian Ngoyi Street, claiming the life of at least one person and leaving over 40 others injured.

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READ | Methane gas identified as cause of Joburg CBD explosion

It also left the city having to undertake the R192 million restoration project.

"We want to emphasise that this is not a normal road; it is a transport precinct. Following the 2023 gas explosion, we had to rebuild critical underground infrastructure, including water and electricity networks, while also installing additional services to support the city's future growth.

"Engineers had to excavate up to five metres deep to rebuild the foundation and accommodate this infrastructure, which is why this project is far more complex than a standard road upgrade.

"By 31 October, we are not only reopening Lilian Ngoyi Street - we are restoring a safer, stronger and more resilient corridor for Johannesburg," Morero said.

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi said major works are expected to be completed ahead of the October reopening.

"The JRA assures road users, residents, businesses and other stakeholders that every effort is being made to keep the project on track and avoid further delays beyond October 2026," Nyathi said.