Uganda: Media, Public Barred From Carrying Phones, Cameras Into Tooro Palace

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has confirmed that the media and members of the public have been prohibited from carrying phones and cameras into the Tooro Kingdom palace.

The restriction has left several journalists stranded outside the palace as security personnel enforce tighter access controls at the royal premises.

Rusoke confirmed the restrictions, saying members of the public and the media are not allowed to enter the palace with phones, cameras or other recording equipment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The heightened security comes as activities surrounding the burial of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV continue.

Journalists who arrived at the palace to cover the proceedings were reportedly stopped from entering with their equipment, forcing some to remain outside as security officers screened those seeking access.

The move has significantly restricted media coverage from inside the palace, with journalists unable to carry their usual cameras and mobile phones into the premises.

Security has been heightened around the palace as the Kingdom prepares for the King's burial, with authorities maintaining strict control over access to key areas.

The restrictions are expected to affect how proceedings inside the palace are documented and reported, particularly for journalists relying on phones and cameras for live coverage.

The decision comes amid heightened attention surrounding the royal family's activities ahead of King Oyo's burial, with large numbers of mourners, dignitaries and other visitors expected to be in the area.

Police and security officials have continued to urge members of the public to comply with security measures as authorities manage access to the royal premises.