Uganda: Bunyoro Minister Mugasa, Leaders and Locals Accuse Police, Courts of Siding With Rich Over Poor

Leaders in Hoima, led by Bunyoro Affairs Minister Grace Mary Mugasa, and local residents have accused the police and judiciary of siding with wealthy individuals in land disputes, leaving poor and vulnerable people struggling to access justice.

The accusations were raised during a community baraza organised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) at the office of the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in Hoima.

Locals and leaders expressed concern over what they described as increasing cases of police and judicial officials allegedly siding with wealthy individuals, particularly in land matters and other criminal cases, leaving sections of the local population vulnerable.

During the meeting, Albertine South Regional Deputy Police Commander Titus Byaruhanga said police officers sometimes receive threatening calls from senior government officials ordering them to back off certain land matters and refrain from assisting vulnerable people, making their work difficult.

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Mugasa said she had received complaints of people being arrested and taken to court and remanded in prison, allegedly because wealthy individuals were behind the cases.

"I'm told of 14 people who were arrested immediately taken to court and remanded to prison, because there is a rich person behind, this will not work, I'm visiting court soon and police to Iron out these matters, let's not have discrimination in application of the law," Mugasa said.

Hoima City Mayor Edward Isingoma said he receives numerous complaints from residents who claim they are being evicted from their land by wealthy individuals with the alleged assistance of police officers.

He said some residents who report such cases are openly told by police officers that a poor person cannot win a case.

Ibrahim Asera, a resident of Hoima, accused the police and courts of conniving with a wealthy individual to steal his USD30,000 while he was dealing in timber.

Asera said that whenever he goes to the police or court to follow up on the matter, he is told that his file has gone missing. He called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter.

The residents and leaders called on the leadership of the police and judiciary to rein in their staff, warning that people who become aggrieved after failing to obtain justice through the courts could resort to mob justice.

Mugasa similarly urged the top leadership of the institutions to take action against staff accused of denying people justice.

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She warned that when people fail to obtain justice through the courts, they may resort to mob justice, yet the NRM government had brought peace and established systems intended to ensure people receive fair justice.

Responding to the accusations, Albertine South Regional Deputy Police Commander Titus Byaruhanga said the police, as an institution, were doing their best to ensure fair justice for all, but were sometimes challenged by calls from senior government officials threatening officers while they were executing their duties.

"We keep telling our people, when you go to CID and OC in Hoima city and fail to get help, come to the region, you will get help, if you don't you can go to Kampala, but the challenge we also get are top government officials who call threatening us to back off certain cases yet the local people are affected," he said.

Leading the delegation from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions George William Byansi said the office had taken note of all the accusations and would investigate them.

He said whoever is found guilty would face the law.

Byansi commended the residents for being open about matters affecting them, saying the ODPP had received both positive and negative reactions regarding accusations against staff within the justice system.

He said the office would follow up on each matter raised and that anyone found guilty would not be spared.

The issues were raised during a community baraza on tackling gender-based violence, land crimes and refugee protection in Hoima. The engagement was organised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in partnership with development organisations.