Nigeria: Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Child Stealing, Rescue Three Minors in Ogun

The latest development follow a separate arrest of seven child-stealing suspects across Oyo, Ogun states.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three women and rescued three children in Ibafo after an investigation into an alleged child-stealing operation uncovered that one of the children was sold for N500,000.

The suspects, Kikelomo Jimoh, 36; Kayode Elizabeth; and Blessing Anochike, 60 were arrested by detectives attached to the Ibafo Police Division.

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According to the Command's statement, the operation followed a report of child stealing and a sustained intelligence-led investigation that led to the arrest of Mrs Jimoh.

Following her arrest, Mrs Jimoh allegedly made statements during questioning that led detectives to the residence of Mrs Anochike, where they found and rescued three children.

The children were identified as Christiana Olowokere, 14; Olamilekan Abdurusheed, 16; and Rebecca Adeniji, 12.

The police said preliminary findings indicated that Christiana was allegedly sold for N500,000.

One of the underage victims, Olamilekan, the command said, had previously absconded from his parents before he was allegedly abducted by the suspects.

For Rebecca, another child victim, the circumstances surrounding her movement and how she came into the custody of the suspects were still being investigated, according to the police.

The suspects remain in police custody while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

"The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet and comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances of the case, determine the individual roles of the suspects and identify any other persons connected to the alleged criminal enterprise," the statement read.

Like Ogun like Oyo

The latest arrests come days after PREMIUM TIMES reported the discovery of a suspected interstate child-stealing and trafficking network operating across Oyo, Ogun and Delta states.

In that case, the Oyo State Police Command said it rescued 17 children and arrested seven suspects after an investigation into the disappearance of a three-year-old boy, Ifakunle Ifagbenro, during a masquerade festival in Oyo town.

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Investigation, according to the Oyo police, later exposed a wider network allegedly involved in the stealing, movement, sale and concealment of children. Police also said six other children allegedly died while in captivity.

The investigation stretched into Ogun State, where police said one of the suspects was traced to Mowe and four children were rescued from her custody. Two pregnant young women were also reportedly found there.

The arrested suspects include Adejoke Popoola who said she sold her new born twins for N300,00 and stole at least 13 children and received between N80,000 and N120,000 for each child she allegedly supplied.

Among other suspects arrested in Oyo's case are Janet Adekanbi who was arrested in Ogun State, and also Joy Christopher, and Rosemary Jesse were arrested in Delta.