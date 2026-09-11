Nigeria: NCC Launches Zero-Rated Education Scheme for Five Million Students

Under the programme, data consumed while accessing approved educational websites, digital libraries and learning platforms will not be deducted from beneficiaries' regular data balances

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched a zero-rated education initiative that will provide about five million Nigerian students with 100 MB of data daily to access approved educational platforms, effective 1 October.

The initiative, known as the Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content Initiative, is targeted initially at students in public senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions.

Under the programme, data consumed while accessing approved educational websites, digital libraries and learning platforms will not be deducted from beneficiaries' regular data balances.

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The initiative aims to reduce the cost of internet access for students and remove data affordability as a barrier to digital learning.

The launch in Abuja on Thursday marked the initiative's transition from policy advocacy to implementation.

The initiative was championed by the Chairman of the NCC Board, Idris Olorunnimbe, who earlier this year advocated zero-rated access to educational platforms as part of efforts to expand digital learning opportunities.

Following an engagement with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) in March, Mr Olorunnimbe argued that the cost of data had become an additional barrier to education for many Nigerian families.

He subsequently said, "The NCC is ready to lead. I am honoured to drive this work, but the vision we are executing belongs to President Bola Tinubu."

How the scheme will work

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Aminu Maida, said the initiative should be viewed as an investment in knowledge rather than simply a telecommunications intervention.

"It is not about providing connectivity; it is about giving people connectivity to gain knowledge," the EVC said.

According to the Ministry of Education, providing 100MB daily to five million students amounts to about 15 billion megabytes of educational data monthly, with an estimated annual data value of ₦180 billion.

The figure represents the estimated value of connectivity made available to beneficiaries and not cash payments to students.

The programme will not provide unrestricted free internet access. The zero-rating will apply only to educational websites and platforms approved under the framework.

The Federal Ministry of Education and the NCC will determine which platforms to whiteliste, including learning management systems, digital libraries, educational repositories, teacher-development resources, and technical and vocational learning platforms.

The framework also includes safeguards relating to cybersecurity, data protection, consumer and child protection, net neutrality, fair competition and inclusivity.

Scheme to commence October 1

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced that the initiative would commence on 1 October.

He said affordability remained one of the major barriers to digital learning, adding that the scheme would initially cover senior secondary and tertiary students before expanding to other learner groups.

The NCC said the initiative followed months of consultations involving telecommunications operators, the Federal Ministry of Education, technology and education providers, development partners, students and other stakeholders.

In July, the commission held a public consultation on the proposed framework, focusing on implementation, eligibility, sustainability, competition and consumer protection.

At Thursday's launch, Mr Maida also disclosed that telecommunications operators had committed to upgrading about 12,000 network sites in 2026, with approximately 70 per cent already completed.

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He said the commission was also prioritising connectivity in unserved and underserved communities.

MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Globacom were identified as participating operators in the initiative.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, represented by the Director of the National Frequency Management Council Secretariat, Adeyemo Adetunji Olugbenga, reaffirmed the ministry's support for digital inclusion and affordable connectivity.

The launch also featured a panel discussion involving representatives from government, telecommunications operators, educational institutions, technology companies, and students.

The NCC said the next phase would focus on ensuring that eligible students can access approved platforms, expanding connectivity and educational content, and sustaining collaboration with operators and education stakeholders.