Namibia: Five Namibian Short Films to Watch

Namibia is filled with talented writers, producers and directors who continue to tell stories that reflect the country's people, culture, challenges and everyday experiences.

From fictional stories inspired by real-life struggles to documentaries that explore important social issues, Namibian filmmakers are increasingly using the short-film format to tell powerful stories in a limited amount of time.

Short films have also become an important platform for emerging filmmakers to experiment with different ideas, highlight local experiences and introduce audiences to fresh perspectives.

Some of these productions have earned recognition at local film awards and festivals, while others offer audiences a chance to see familiar Namibian stories presented in new and creative ways.

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Here, we explore five short films from the past two years, in no particular order, that we think deserve a watch.

1. One More Win

Written and directed by Jo-Neillen Isaaks, co-written by Wesley Tashiya and produced by Nguseta Humbu, the film follows Eric, a young construction worker whose introduction to sports betting sets him on a journey that challenges his resilience, relationships and sense of self.

Although fictional, the film draws heavily from the lived experiences of many young Namibians who face mounting financial pressures while trying to build their futures.

Twenty-one-year-old Eric works in construction while trying to keep his family financially afloat when his friend Simon introduces him to sports betting as an opportunity to improve his circumstances.

What begins as a seemingly harmless attempt to ease financial burdens gradually develops into something far more destructive, forcing Eric to confront the consequences of his choices.

2. Connection

Written, directed, and co-produced by Zachary Batik, Connection relies on the country's vast landscapes, striking visuals, and subtle human interaction to tell a story about loneliness, technology, and the connections that define us.

The film follows a protagonist searching for a television signal, only to discover something far more meaningful.

Connection contrasts the one-way relationship people have with screens against the mutual connection found through genuine human interaction.

Through its simple premise, the film encourages audiences to reflect on how technology can bring people together while, at times, leaving them feeling increasingly isolated.

3. The B2 Passage

The B2 Passage, written and produced by Imãn Ayisha and co-produced by Tekla Nakale, is inspired by the legend of Namibia's hitchhiking ghost bride.

The film explores the ghost bride's backstory and existence beyond a spooky figure in a folktale. It offers a new adaptation and interpretation, a more modern take aimed at preserving the legend for the next generation, while giving audiences something to ponder, question and learn from.

The story centres on guilt and the recurring nature of mistakes, exploring how refusing to take responsibility can trap individuals in repeating patterns.

4. Speel Aan

Speel Aan (Play On), directed by Errol Geingob, portrays tragedy, depression and redemption.

The story follows Peter Cloete, a successful high school soccer coach whose life is shattered by a tragic accident following a major victory. After serving three years in prison, Cloete struggles with the emotional aftermath and alcoholism.

His path to healing begins when he reluctantly accepts a job coaching a struggling team, forcing him to confront his past to build a new future. The film uses sport as part of Peter's journey, showing how something that once represented success can also become a pathway towards healing and redemption.

5. Mindful Maestros

The Namibian documentary Mindful Maestros explores themes of identity, mental health, and emotional expression, while creating space for young boys to confront and communicate feelings often left unspoken. The documentary, directed by Kevin Perestrelo and implemented by Impact Tank, follows a group of young boys as they explore their identities and emotional wellbeing through a guided art process. Through painting and creative expression, the boys are given an opportunity to communicate what words sometimes fail to capture. The film highlights the importance of creating safe spaces where young people can express themselves and engage openly with their emotions.

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Together, these five films demonstrate the range of stories being told by Namibian filmmakers. From sports betting and technology to folklore, redemption and mental health, each production approaches a different subject while remaining rooted in experiences that audiences can recognise and relate to.

As Namibia's film industry continues to grow, short films like these give filmmakers an opportunity to experiment, preserve local stories, and address issues affecting society. They also give audiences a chance to support local talent and discover stories told from a distinctly Namibian perspective. [email protected]