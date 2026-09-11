South Africa: Bafana Mahungela Found Guilty of Kirsten Kluyts' Murder

11 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • The Johannesburg High Court found Bafana Mahungela, 23, guilty of murder, kidnapping, robbery and attempted rape in the death of teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
  • Kluyts, who was 14 weeks pregnant, was killed while taking part in a running event at George Lea Park, Sandton, in October 2023.

Bafana Mahungela has been found guilty of murdering Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts, nearly three years after her death.

Judge Ian Cox delivered the judgment at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, convicting Mahungela, 23, on all charges: kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and attempted rape. Mahungela had pleaded not guilty throughout the trial and represented himself in court.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was 14 weeks pregnant when she died. She was killed on 29 October 2023 while taking part in a running event at George Lea Park in Sandton. Her body was found in a secluded area off the running track. A post-mortem found she died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mahungela was arrested in November 2023 at a student residence in Parkmore, after surveillance footage showed him leaving the scene wearing an item of Kluyts' clothing. During the trial, he admitted to taking her clothes and belongings, saying he did so to avoid being implicated, but denied committing any crime against her.

Reacting to the verdict, Mahungela, who represented himself, suggested the court had misled him.

"After this whole process of the charges, I'm not sure that I want to stand for myself, because during the trial I was standing for myself under your care, and here I am, guilty of all charges," he said.

The case has been postponed to 27 October for sentencing arguments.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.