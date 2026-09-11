South Africa: Zungu Challenges Jordaan for Control of South African Football

Danny Jordaan and Sandile Zungu are fighting for the Safa presidency, with 265 votes available at Saturday's election.

Zungu promises better governance and football development, while Jordaan is relying on strong regional support to win another term.

The battle for control of South African football will be decided on Saturday when Danny Jordaan faces Sandile Zungu for the Safa presidency.

According to TimesLIVE, 265 votes will be available at the South African Football Association's elective conference in Midrand.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The votes come from Safa regions, its National Executive Committee, associate members and special members.

Jordaan, 75, has led Safa since 2013 and is chasing a fourth term.

But Zungu, 59, has given him his toughest election challenge yet.

The AmaZulu chairman has built his campaign around improving governance and rebuilding football from the grassroots.

"We have stopped dreaming," Zungu said.

He wants stronger school football, women's football and greater accountability inside Safa.

"It also lies in us fixing governance and becoming a lot more accountable," he said.

TimesLIVE reported that the race appears close, although Jordaan still has strong backing among Safa's regions and executive members.

Zungu has even struggled to secure support in his home province.

KwaZulu-Natal Safa chairperson Kwenza Ngwenya has backed Jordaan, saying the current president deserves credit for the recent performances of South Africa's national teams.

Jordaan's supporters have pointed to Bafana Bafana reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup and other national teams qualifying for major tournaments.

But his leadership has faced criticism over football development and governance.

Jordaan has also been appearing in court since his 2024 arrest alongside Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo over accusations that Safa resources were used for his personal benefit.

Jordaan has maintained his innocence.

He has also successfully fought off challengers in the 2018 and 2022 Safa elections.

Now delegates must decide whether he stays in charge or whether Zungu pulls off a major upset and takes South African football in a new direction.