Malawi: Course for Minor and Major Seminary Formators Promoted By the Pontifical Mission Societies

Zomba — The Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in Malawi, in collaboration with the International Secretariat of the Pontifical Society of St Peter the Apostle (POSPA), are organizing a formation course for formators of the country's minor and major seminaries. The course aims to strengthen the knowledge, missionary spirit and pastoral competence of those entrusted with the formation of future priests, in accordance with the Magisterium's documents, particularly the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis.

The formation course will be held from September 14 to 18, 2026, at St Peter's Major Seminary in the Diocese of Zomba. The theme is: "Formators of Seminarians: One in Christ, united in the mission, in the ministry of formation." For the occasion, Father Guy Bognon, Secretary General of POSPA, accompanied by Father Alessandro Brandi, an official of the same Pontifical Society, will arrive in Malawi on September 12, 2026.

They will remain in the country until September 20, thus having the opportunity to take part in celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the beginning of the Catholic mission in Malawi.

The course will officially open on September 14 with a Eucharistic celebration presided over by Thomas Luke Msusa, Archbishop of Blantyre and President of the seminaries in Malawi. The delegation from Rome will be joined by Father Peter Madeya, National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Malawi, and Father Pascal Mtuwana, National Safeguarding Officer for minors and vulnerable persons.

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During the five-day course, participants will have the opportunity to study, reflect on and discuss a range of topics. These will include specific sessions on the need for ongoing formation of formators; a general presentation of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis; the institutional dimension of formation and the role of the educational community; the mission and identity of the formator; the process of priestly formation in the seminary; the safeguarding of minors and vulnerable persons and its integration into seminary formation programmes; the spiritual dimension of formation and spiritual accompaniment; and human formation.

Space will also be devoted to presenting the Pontifical Mission Societies and their history, together with a more practical session on PMS resources, with particular attention to the Pontifical Society of St Peter the Apostle.

The initiative reflects the PMS's commitment to supporting the integral formation of future priests and strengthens the bond between the Church in Malawi and the International Secretariat of the Pontifical Society of St Peter the Apostle in promoting missionary discipleship and priestly formation.

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The course also seeks to deepen the missionary identity of seminary formators, improve the quality of priestly formation in Malawi, and foster closer collaboration between the local Church and the universal Church in preparing future priests who are rooted in Christ and committed to the Church's missionary mandate.